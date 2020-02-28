Platform as a Service Market – Advantage of High Efficiency Attracts Consumers

’ (PaaS) is a segment of the cloud computing services. In PaaS, customers are provided with a computing platform and a stack of solutions or tools to further develop applications. When coupled with IaaS and SaaS, it is a cloud computing service model. PaaS aids the deployment of applications or services without the complexity of provisioning hosting capabilities and the cost of managing and buying the underlying software and hardware. Thus, PaaS provides low initial cost, resource sharing, incremental cost with growth in your service usage, management services, automated deployment, reuse, and life-cycle management. All these benefits make PaaS an ideal solution for service and application development.

The flexibility, agility, scalability and efficiency offered by PaaS solutions are key factors which attract the small, medium as well as large enterprises to switch to PaaS solutions. In addition, the rising focus of enterprises in reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) and diverting the spending to operational expenditure (OPEX) can also be served by PaaS solutions. The global PaaS market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.98 billion by 2020. Furthermore, the pay-per-use features offered by PaaS coupled with high efficiency of PaaS solutions is another major factor fueling the global PaaS market.

However, high fragmentation of market at regional levels hinders the market growth. In addition, the global PaaS market is still characterized by low adoption across the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), predominantly due to low awareness about benefits of PaaS. The key vendors of PaaS profiled in this report include Salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., and IBM Corp., among others. The significant opportunity for the key vendors lies in providing BPaaS and Open PaaS solutions to their clientele, thereby bolstering PaaS adoption rate.