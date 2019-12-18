Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

In 2017, P-PRP is the largest segment of PRP utilized globally and held more than 63% of market share in the global PRP market. Rich content of platelets and growth factors and conventional type of PRP are the key factors that contributed in the dominance of P-PRP segment. Meanwhile, L-PRF is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

PRP products are used for improving the rate of injury healing process in sports and orthopedic diseases and as dermal fillers in cosmetic industries. Orthopedic surgery was the largest application segment in 2017, accounting for more than 37% of the global PRP market. Multiple applications of PRP in cosmetic surgeries and its cost-effectiveness are the prominent factors catalyzing growth of this market in cosmetic surgery.

Geographically, in 2017 North America dominated the global PRP market and held more than 53% of the market share. Factors such as increasing number of cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries, key players domiciled in the region and strong awareness about PRP therapy and devices are supporting the dominance of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness strong growth and emerge as the most promising and fastest growing market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) will register a 13.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 400 million by 2023, from US$ 190 million in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Harvest Technologies

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex

Exactech

Emcyte Corporation

Arteriocyte

Adilyfe

Market Segment by Type, covers

P-PRP

L-PRP

L-PRF

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery

Other Surgeries

