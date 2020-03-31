Platelet Function Test Market Forecast Based on Major Drivers & Trends Up to 2026

Platelets are small cells in the blood responsible for clotting of the damaged blood vessels. Blood vessels are responsible for carrying blood through the body. In an event when blood vessels are damaged, platelets bind together at the damaged surface and clot the area, preventing blood loss. The process of clotting begins after the damaged vessels send signals which are received by the platelets. The platelets travel to the damaged area and reshape themselves to form a mesh and get attached to the damaged surface and prevent bleeding. For proper functioning of the clotting process an appropriate number of platelets are required in the human body. In some cases the platelets stop functioning properly and lose their ability to bind to the damaged site and stop bleeding. These disorders may be hereditary or acquired and increase the risk of fatality in the patient. These disorders include inefficacy in the process of platelet adhesion, platelet aggregation, platelet secretion, procoagulant activity and abnormalities in formation of new platelets, therefore it is necessary for the check the functioning of the platelets. The platelet function tests are designed to test the problems associated with production and functioning of the platelets in the blood.

Platelet Function Test Market: Drivers and Restraints

With the increasing number of platelet disorders the demand for the platelet function test is increasing rapidly. Increasing incidence rate of disorders like thrombocythemia (abnormal increase in the number of platelets) and thrombocytopenia (decrease in the number of platelets) is expected to boost the demand for platelet function test market during the forecast period. It has been observed that the platelet function disorders are 1.5 times more likely to occur in women and geriatric population, with the increasing global life expectancy rate there is expansion in the patient pool requiring platelet function test, which in turn is expected to drive demand for platelet function test market. Increasing adoption of platelet therapy for cancer patients is also expected to boost the platelet function test market due to increasing number of cancer patients. Some other factors like increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing awareness and development of new technology is expected to boost the platelet function test market. However reduction in the reimbursement rates for the tests and dearth of trained professionals in the emerging economies is expected to decelerate the market growth.

Platelet Function Test Market: Segmentation

The global platelet function test market is segment into following segments: by product type, by end user, by application and by region.

Segmentation by product

Systems

Reagents

Accessories

Segmentation by end user

Hospitals

Blood banks

Diagnostics centers

Academic institutions

Others

Segmentation by application

Clinical applications

Research applications

Pharmaceutical development

Others

Platelet Function Test Market: Overview and Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the platelet function test market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America and Western Europe are expected to lead the platelet function test market during the forecast period, mainly due to high adoption rate of platelet function test and high awareness of platelet related disorders. Also the presence of several manufacturers and increasing rate of clinical research is expected to promote platelet function test market growth in this region. APEJ region is expected to witness high market growth followed by North America and Western Europe mainly due to large patient population and development of affordable platelet function tests by the manufacturers owing to low taxation rates. The improving distribution channel and large patient pool in this region is also expected to boost the platelet function test market. Eastern Europe, Japan and Latin America are expected to follow next due to increasing government spending on the healthcare and development of efficient reforms for manufacturers of platelet function test kits and systems. MEA is also expected to witness significant growth in the platelet function test market owing to improving political stability and increasing awareness related to platelet disorders.

Platelet Function Test Market: Key Players

Some key participants in the platelet function test market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Haemonetics Corporation, Siemens AG, Accriva Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories, Terumo BCT, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co KGaA., and Aggredyne, Inc.