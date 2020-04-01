Plastisols Market: Porter Analysis Identifies Competitive Forces Within The Market

The global plastisols market is estimated to be valued at $26,267.2 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growing use of plastisols in various industries such as textiles, automotive, and construction is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Plastisols are suspension mixtures of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials and plasticizers. They are not water-soluble and possess many favorable properties such as fire-resistance, chemical-resistance, and corrosion-resistance, which make them ideal for use in various applications such as coatings, screen printing, moldings, and adhesives and sealants.

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/plastisols-market/report-sample

The increasing use of plastisol in various industries such as textile, automotive, and construction is the major trend witnessed in the plastisols market. High performance plastisol is gaining momentum over water-based inks owing to its superior thermal conductivity, anti-corrosive properties, and excellent performance when exposed to high temperature and reactive chemicals. Additionally, the mixture does not dry when exposed to air and hence, can be easily reused for multiple purposes. Thus, such characteristics of these plastic inks have increased their adoption among various industries.

Plastic inks used in the textile industry generate large amounts of wastewater that contains a variety of polluting substances, including organochlorine-based pesticides and heavy metals. Thus, the wastewater released from the process only pollutes the environment and is a health hazard. To combat this issue, many environmental legislations have been imposed to control the release of such materials, thus, hampering the plastisols market growth.

Browse a overview of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/plastisols-market

The textile market is evolving and printing is gaining a foothold in this field, with screen printing as the preferred choice for printing fabrics. Plastic inks are widely used in coating and inking of textiles owing to their cost-effectiveness, opaqueness, and excellent performance on fabrics. The growing demand for printed textiles such as printed tees, jeans, sweatshirts, jackets, cushions, tote bags, bed covers, and other apparels is accelerating the demand for coating inks in the textile industry. Additionally, increasing consumer preference for colored patterns and fabrics with attractive designs is further fueling the plastisols market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global plastisols market are hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, PolyOne Corporation, PolyBlend UK Ltd., Croda International Plc, Lancer Group International, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Plastisol Products Inc., International Coatings Co. Inc., Chemionics Corporation, and Monarch Color Corporation.