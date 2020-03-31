Plastisols Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2028 | Future Market Insights

Notable Development: Shift of apparel and textile manufacturing plants from Europe and US to Asia-Pacific attributed to low and affordable costs is driving the developing region’s textile industry at a stellar pace

Low Cost & Increasing Construction Activities to Boost Sales of Plastisols in Developing Regions

Asia-Pacific plastisols market is likely to witness significant growth with increasing demand from textile and transportation industries for eco-friendly products. India and China are expected to be the most lucrative markets for plastisols market owing to surging foreign investments with higher profit margins and low labor costs. Rising government proposals for improving public infrastructure as well as increasing cash-intensive construction plans is further driving APAC plastisols market. Cheap manpower, favorable economic policies and vast natural resources makes APAC production hub of textiles, which in turn, supports the growth of APAC plastisols market with regards to screen printing application. Rapidly increasing infrastructure and housing sectors such as restaurants, stadium and hotels are significantly boosting the revenue and sales of plastisols in APAC market.

Growing Quality Standards to Push Usage of Plastisols across End-Use Industries

Increasing number of fire safety regulations across automotive industries and upholstery leads to need for compliance with quality standards, thereby driving the demand and supply of plastisols. Growing high-quality performance demand across the apparel industry with rising standards of protective clothing as well as increasing demand for the technical textiles further drives revenue growth of plastisols market. Growing demand from construction industry with increasing need for fittings, piping’s and coatings is fuelling the growth of plastisols market at a notable pace. However, toxic nature of PVC and phthalates is likely to hinder the growth of plastisols market.

Digital Screen Printing to Offer Lucrative Manufacturing Opportunities for Plastisols Market Players

Increasing applications of digital screen printing is expected to offer significant opportunities for shareholders in plastisols market. With high durability, capacity to fit on screen for longer periods, high opacity and versatility properties of plastisols is expected to increase its usage in inks for printing purposes.

3M: The plastisols market player has been taking immense efforts in responding to the communities that are affected by wildfires in California by providing them recovery and relief supplies by means of teams on humanitarian and ground aid partners. N95 respirator has been exclusively delivered for reducing exposure to the airborne particles when outdoors. Development of such products dives in growth opportunities for plastisols market with growing demand for innovation.

PolyOne Corporation: The plastisols market player recently announced that its Versaflex™ VDT TPEs, specialty vibration damping is being selected by leading appliance manufacturers, taking it up as a lucrative solution for catering to the vibration issues in the top-load washing machines. Therefore, in order to develop effective machines, demand for adhesives witnesses an increase, resulting in revenue growth of plastisols market.

DOW Corning Corporation: The plastisols market player lately developed EVOLV3D™ OBC (Olefin Block Copolymer), which is a 3D printing filament with high-performance properties, catering to the goal of the company in prioritizing sustainability. With rising production of durable and light-weight parts, demand for plastisols increases at a significant pace, thereby driving the revenue growth of market.

Classification of Plastisols Market Is Done Broadly End-Use Industry, Processing Technology and Resin Type

Based on end-use industry, plastisols market has been categorized into

Military

Metal Processing Industry

Construction Industry

Textiles Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

Based on processing technology, plastisols market has been categorized into

Screen Printing

Moldings

Coatings

Others

Based on resin type, plastisols market has been categorized into

Acrylic Resins

PVC Resins

Plastisols market research report offers detailed analysis of market and consists of thoughtful facts, insights and historical data with statistically supported market data. The report also provides forecasts using suitable methodologies and set of assumptions. In addition, the report delivers lucrative information regarding market segments.

