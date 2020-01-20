Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Industry 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.37% and Forecast to 2021

Plastics refer to materials that are used as raw materials in different industries such as packaging, automobile, aerospace industry, textile, consumer goods, electronics, and others. These plastics can be molded or shaped into a range of solid objects or flexible sheets by altering the amount of plasticizer used. The use of plastics in passenger cars is increasing due to the growing need to reduce the weight of the vehicles. This, in turn, improves the efficiency of the vehicle in terms of fuel consumption and emissions.

The analysts forecast the global plastics market for passenger cars industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plastics market for passenger cars industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• Borealis

• Covestro

• LANXESS

• Royal DSM

Other prominent vendors

• Clariant

• FOMPAK

• HÜBNER

• INEOS Styrolution

• Radici Partecipazioni

• SABIC

• Tata AutoComp Systems

• Trinseo

Market driver

• Growth in lightweight materials for automotive industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Joining dissimilar materials poses a challenge

Market challenge

• Joining dissimilar materials poses a challenge

Market trend

• Emergence of bioplastics

Market trend

• Emergence of bioplastics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by application

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by interiors

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by exteriors

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by other applications

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIALS

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by materials

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by polypropylene

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by polyurethane

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by polyvinyl chloride

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by other materials

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global plastics market for passenger cars industry by geography

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size and forecast

• EMEA – market size and forecast

• Americas – market size and forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Emergence of bioplastics

• Use of 3D printing in automotive industry

• Growing demand for carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP)

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• BASF

• Borealis

• Covestro

• LANXESS

• Royal DSM

..…..Continued

