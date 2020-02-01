Plastic Waste Management Market 2019, Suez Environnement, Clean Harbors, Progressive Waste Solutions, ADS Waste Holdings, Remondis Se

The Global Plastic Waste Management market is expected to grow from $22764.66 million in 2017 to reach $36225.61 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2%. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, growing consciousness towards renewable waste management practices and rising demand for plastics in packaging sector are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, complex plastic recycling processes, absence of required infrastructure for plastic waste collection & segregation and lack of expertise are hampering the market growth.

Plastic has become indispensable part of day to day life with most of the products utilized is either made up of plastic materials. The world generates huge quantity of plastic waste, the majority of which comes from the domestic and industries such as construction, packaging, electronics, agriculture and automobile among others.

Based on Polymer Type, polystyrene act as a type of polymer with thermoplastic properties produced from the petroleum-derived monomer, styrene. In solid form, polystyrene is a colorless and rigid plastic. This material may also be returned to a liquid state by heating and used again for molding or extrusion. It is used to produce many products for industrial and consumer use. In fact, its presence as a plastic in everyday life is second only to polyethylene. Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable growth in the market during the forecast period due to rising exports of plastic waste (scraps) to Asian countries such as China, Hong Kong, Thailand and India.

Some of the key players in the Plastic Waste Management market are:

Suez Environnement Company, Clean Harbors Inc., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., ADS Waste Holdings, Inc., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Veolia Environnement S.A., Republic Services, Inc., Waste Management Inc., Stericycle Inc, Covanta Holding Corporation, Hopkinson Waste Management Limited, Ihi Corporation, Lovell Recycling Ltd, Cumbria Waste Management Ltd and Blickx Technologies.

Sources Covered:

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial & Institutional

• Other Sources

Services Covered:

• Clearance

• Recycling

• Transportation

• Assembly

• Incineration

• Landfills

Equipments Covered:

• Incineration Equipment

• Assembly & Transportation Equipment

• Recycling Equipment

Polymer Types Covered:

• Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polyurethane (PUR)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Other Polymer Types

End Users Covered:

• Automobile

• Textile

• Furniture

• Construction

• Packaging

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

