Plastic Straps Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast to 2023

Global Plastic Straps Market Research by Type (Polyester Straps, Polypropylene Straps, Nylon Straps, and Others), by End-Use (Steel, Cotton, Paper, Fiber, Bricks & Tiles, and Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Plastic Straps Market Overview

Reduction of cost always hogs the light in industrial sectors. The plastic straps market is taking advantage of this notion and is gaining considerable ground. Plastic straps can be used multiple times which can bring down the cost of packaging. The report further has its fingertips on a detailed segmental analysis and drivers that can impact the plastic straps market significantly and take it ahead.

The global plastic straps market is eyeing for a doubling of its present valuation set at USD 1280 million (2017) and reach USD 2581.1 million by 2023 with an astounding CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR).

Plastic straps have an advantage over the metal straps in terms of weight and cost. Plastic straps are available at a cost-friendly rate and are reusable, and its light-weight can reduce the total weight of the packaged product from which logistics can benefit significantly. Furthermore, emerging nations such as India and China, with their tremendous industrial growth are setting a wider field for the plastic straps market to explore and profit.

However, it has its negative consequences as well. Plastic straps are not eco-friendly which can significantly impact the plastic straps market during the forecast period. But bio-based plastics can be a potential option as they can certainly denounce the threats posed by growing eco-awareness.

Key Competitors Analyzed In Report are

Prominent Plastic Straps Market influencers are Crown Holdings (The US), Polychem Corporation (The US), Teufelberger (Austria), FROMM Packaging (The US), Messersi Packaging (Italy), Dubose Strapping (The US), Auto Strap (India), and PAC Strapping (The US), Polychem Corporation (The US), Scientex Berhad(Malaysia) and others.

Segmental Analysis

The global Plastic Straps Market is segmented by type and end-user.

By type, the plastic straps market can be segmented into polyester straps, polypropylene straps, nylon straps, and others.

Based on end-user, the plastic straps market can be segmented into steel, cotton, paper, fiber, bricks & tiles, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific analysis of the global plastic straps market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC region is currently dominating the market, and as the predictions suggest, the situation is going to remain the same during the forecast period. The APAC can also achieve the fastest CAGR during the same period. China and India, two emerging nations with vast potentials and industrial revamping, can change the ballgame for the regional market growth.

North America is also expected to profit substantially from the market. The region can be deemed as a stronghold for several industries which can drive the plastic straps market in coming years. However, Europe’s market is anticipating some setbacks with growing eco-concern regarding the product. The region has strict environmental policies which can deter the growth rate. Other countries, such as Egypt, Brazil, and Argentina are showing significant market prospect with their industries getting set for a new dawn.

