Plastic Packaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the Forecast Period 2017 to 2026: AMCOR, Sonoco, ALPLA Group, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company, Inc. and BWAY Corporation

This Plastic Packaging market report gives an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the Plastic Packaging market. The plastic packaging market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by plastic packaging market currently, and in the coming years, which helps market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.

Latest Trending Market Research Report on Global Plastic Packaging Market is accounted for $301.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $486.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2017 to 2026.

The plastic packaging some of the key factors such as increasing demand for consumer goods change in consumer’s lifestyle with rapid urbanization, rising consumerism in emerging economies and consumers demand convenience processed and packaged foods are driving the market growth. However, environmental concerns regarding usage of plastic and packaging of medicines are hindering the market growth.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET ARE

Sonoco Products Company,

AMCOR Limited,

Berry Plastics Corporation,

Ardagh Group,

CPMC,

BWAY,

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co.

KG,

Bemis Company, Inc.,

Can-Pack,

Consolidated Container Company,

Coveris Holdings S.A.,

Crown Holdings,

Greif,

Huhtamäki Oyj,

Kian Joo Group,

Mondi Group,

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited,

Sealed Air Corporation

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Plastics are organic compounds with high molecular weight, which consists of a broad range of synthetic organic compounds which can be molded into a variety of shapes, due to malleability. Plastic products have progressively more substituted materials such as wood, paper, metals and glass in many applications. Packaging is a technology, which involves enclosing and protecting different types of products for storage, distribution, sale and use.

Plastic is frequently more price-competitive and also offers better performance. As a recyclable material, plastic provides environmental benefits such as waste reduction and energy savings.

Based on End User, beauty & personal care segment held significant market share during the forecast period. Personal care packaging includes that of products such as cosmetics and toiletries.

TYPE OF PLASTICS COVERED:

Flexible

Rigid

MATERIALS COVERED:

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Teraphthalate

Polypropelene

Polystyrene

Other Materials

PRODUCTS COVERED:

Bags

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Pouches

Wraps

Other Product Types

END USERS COVERED:

Beauty & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Homecare

Other End Users

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Market, By Type

6 Market, By Software Algorithm

7 Market, By Product

8 Market, By Protocol And Technology

9 Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

