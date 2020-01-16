 Press Release
Plastic Packaging Market foreseen to prosper high growth Industry Innovations Forecasting by 2020| maki Oyj, Ampac Holdings LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Ukrplastic Corporation

January 16, 2020
The global plastic packaging market features a fragmented vendor landscape with the presence of several well-established players. Keen players are pouring money into research and development for product advancement. They are also adopting the inorganic growth route, thus entering into partnerships and alliances with small market players.

Prominent companies operating in the global plastic packaging market include Bemis Company Inc., Mindi plc, Ampac holdings LLC, Ukrplastic Corporation, Amcor Ltd., Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyi, sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Wipak Group.

As per a recent market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global plastic packaging market is predicted to clock a CAGR of 5.20% between 2014 and 2020, for the market to be worth US$370.2 bn by 2020 end. The demand in the market translated into a revenue of US$259.6 bn in 2013. By product, the global plastic packaging market has been segmented into rigid and flexible. Of the two, rigid packaging segment presently holds the leading market share. The report estimates the rigid packaging segment to continue to lead through the forecast period. By end use, food and beverages held the leading more than 65% of the overall market in 2013; the segment is anticipated to remain at the fore through 2020.

Geography-wise, Asia Pacific displayed the leading demand to account for 35% of market share in 2013. The region is likely to remain at the lead due to the rising use of plastic packaging in the food and beverage and healthcare industry.

Proliferation of Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth

Proliferation of the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors driving the plastic packaging market. Plastics serve to provide a tougher, cleaner, and aesthetically appealing form of packaging for the food and beverage industry. There lies strong demand for lot of products to be manufactured in pouches, plastic bags, and sachets. Plastic packaging provides advantages of strength and durability that is far superior to any other material for the same price.

The growth of the healthcare industry has boosted the plastic packaging market to a high degree. Medicinal solutions, syringes, IV bags, IV tubes are some of the things extensively used in the healthcare sector use plastic packaging. Plastic packaging helps maintain hygiene and are less susceptible to damage, leaks than glass packaging.

Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Market Segmentation
     1.2.1 Global Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type, Application And Region
1.3 Research Methodology
1.4 Research Scope And Assumptions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Packaging Market, 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)
2.2 Plastic Packaging: Market Snapshot (2013 And 2020)
Chapter 3 Plastic Packaging Market – Industry Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Market Drivers
     3.3.1 Growth Of Food & Beverages Industry Expected To Drive Demand For Plastic Packaging
             3.3.1.1 Global Food & Beverages Market, 2013 − 2020 (US$ Bn)
     3.3.2 Increasing Consumer Preference Towards Flexible Plastics To Augment The Growth Of Plastic Packaging Market
     3.3.3 Rising Demand For Plastics In Pharmaceutical Packaging To Propel The Market Growth
             3.3.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Revenue Share, 2013 and 2020
             3.3.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2013 – 2020 (US$ Bn)
3.4 Market Restraints
     3.4.1 Increasing Cost Of Raw Materials To Be A Restraining Factor For The Market Growth
             3.4.1.1 Global Crude Oil Price Trends, Brent vs. WTI (US$ per Barrel), 2008 − 2013
3.5 Market Opportunities
     3.5.1 Growing Demand For Bioplastics To Open New Avenues For Plastic Packaging Market
             3.5.1.1 Global Bioplastics Market, 2013 -2020(Kilo Tons)
     3.5.2 Emerging Usage Of Nanotechnology In Plastic Packaging
3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
     3.6.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
     3.6.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
     3.6.3 Threat Of New Entrants
     3.6.4 Threat Of Substitutes
     3.6.5 Degree Of Competition
3.7 Plastic Packaging Market: Company Market Share, 2013
     3.7.1 Plastic Packaging: Company Market Share, 2013 (%)
3.8 Plastic Packaging: Market Attractiveness Analysis
     3.8.1 Plastic Packaging: Market Attractiveness Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Plastic Packaging Market – Product Segment Analysis
4.1 Global Plastic Packaging Market – Product Segment Overview
     4.1.1 Global Plastic Packaging Market Volume Share, By Product Segment, 2013 – 2020
4.2 Rigid Packaging
     4.2.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)
4.3 Flexible Packaging
     4.3.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)
