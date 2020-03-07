Plastic Packaging Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Key Players Analysis, Sales Revenue, Business Growth Opportunities, Recent Trends and Regional Forecast to 2022

Plastic Packaging Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Plastic Packaging Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Rigid packaging and Flexible packaging) by Application (Food & beverages, Industrial, Healthcare, Personal care, and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022 >Plastic Packaging Market Scenario

The market for plastic packaging is driven by growth in food & beverages and healthcare industries globally. The change in consumer’s lifestyle with rapid urbanization has augmented the demand for plastic packaging. The consumers demand convenience processed and packaged foods which reduce the cooking time. This has resulted in increasing use of plastic packaging in food & beverage industries. Food & beverage was valued as the largest application for plastic packaging market in 2015. Over 54% of the volume consumption in 2015 was attributed to the food & beverage industry. It is expected to show far reaching results by 2022 in the APAC region. Furthermore the increasing health risks and growing health and fitness awareness has further fueled the market for plastic packaging.

The global plastic packaging market is expected to cross USD 400 Billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 5% from 2016 to 2022.

Get FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1688

Key Players

The key players of Global Plastic Packaging Market report include-

Amcor Ltd

BASF SE

Crown Holdings Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Bemis Company Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

Ampac Holdings LLC

Wipak Group

Industry News:

A shift in demography and rising economy can be key determinants influencing the trends of the regional market. E-commerce has now become a popular choice and influencing the rigid plastic market in a major way. Increasing demand for gadgets, apparels, and personal goods have resulted in better rigid plastic packaging solutions for safe shipping.

However, there is mounting pressure from the consumers on the manufacturers regarding the carbon footprint. It has driven the plastic manufacturers towards developing bioplastics and investing in recyclable products.

Segmentation:

The global plastic packaging market could be segmented based on type and application.

Based on the type, products can be segmented into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Rigid packaging is expected to generate the largest share of revenue. End-users prefer rigid packaging the most. The proliferation of rigid plastic market into the beverage sector is based on the expectation of it being of high quality, hygienic and healthy. The retail sector is also expected to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Application-wise segmentation includes food & beverages, industrial, healthcare, personal care and others. Among these, food & beverage sector has recorded the highest percentage of the global revenue in 2015 and expected to surge further during the forecast period. With rapid urbanization, the demand for packaged food is also growing. This shift in consumer habit has spurred a growth in the global market. Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry can bolster the growth rate of healthcare plastic segment in the coming years.

Regional Analysis of Global Packaging Machinery Market

APAC dominates the global plastic packaging market with its fast growing market worldwide. Over 35% of total volume consumption in 2015 was valued for APAC region. The region is expected to show some rapid development in healthcare and food & beverages industries along with increased investment in the same. This would result in an expanding share of APAC in global plastic packaging market by 2022.

However, North America had the largest market size in 2015 and is expected to show steady growth by 2022. Europe and Rest of the World are also expected to grow from 2016 to 2022. The food and beverage market in Europe is expected to show some staggering growth which is expected to drive the plastic packaging market by 2022.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Plastic Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1688

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain of Global Plastic Packaging Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Plastic Packaging

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1 World Population by Major Regions (2015 to 2030) (Million)

Table 2 Global Plastic Packaging Market: by Region, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Global Plastic Packaging Market: by Region, 2014-2022 (Kt)

Table 4 North America Global Plastic Packaging Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Europe Global Plastic Packaging Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Asia-pacific Global Plastic Packaging Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Row Global Plastic Packaging Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Global Plastic Packaging for Material Market: by Regions, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Continued……..

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Global Plastic Packaging Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/plastic-packaging-market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.