Plastic Drums Market Players provide auto lock systems in plastic drums to enhance their capabilities

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the Plastic Drums Market in its published report, titled “Global Plastic Drums Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027”. In terms of revenue, the global plastic drums market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.
Competitive Landscape
Greif Packaging LLC, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Schuetz Container Systems, U.S. Coexcell Inc., Industrial Container Services, AST Plastic Containers, KODAMA PLASTICS Co., Ltd., Industrial Packaging Limited, RPC Group Plc, Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, CL Smith Company, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., TPL Plastech Ltd., CurTec Holdings B.V., Interplastica, Vallero International S.r.l., Remcon Plastics Incorporation, and Hazmatpac, Inc. are the key players in the plastic drums market.
Global Plastic Drums Market: Dynamics
- According to TMR analysis, plastic drums are used for shipping and storage of industrial products which require appropriate handling of the filling product Plastic drums can be made up of high-density polyethylene or polypropylene. However, polyethylene is majorly used for manufacturing plastic drums. Food grade and UN-certified plastic drums are used for food & beverages and hazardous chemicals industries.
- Plastic drums are stacked on pallets and can be efficiently handled during shipment. Plastic drums hold an appropriate share in the intermediate bulk containers market. These drums can be re-used nearly 30 times with repeated reconditioning. Plastic drums are available in different sizes and patterns of closures. Some of the main capacities which are preferred by the manufacturers are 20-gallon, 30-gallon, and 55-gallon among others. Raw materials used for making plastic drums are easily available and cost-effective, boosting the growth of the plastic drums market growth.
Trends in the Global Plastic Drums Market
- Companies are introducing new product ranges and security systems to enhance the performance of their plastic drums. Manufacturers are also looking for certifications to ensure the highest level of food safety.
- Some of the trends include automatic seal cap, load security system, and other specifically-designed plastic drums for preventing products from contamination.
Objectives of this Market Research Report-
- To study and analyze the global market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data for forecast period.
- To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To project the size of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.