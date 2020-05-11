Plastic Drums Market Players provide auto lock systems in plastic drums to enhance their capabilities

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the Plastic Drums Market in its published report, titled “Global Plastic Drums Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027”. In terms of revenue, the global plastic drums market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Competitive Landscape

Greif Packaging LLC, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Schuetz Container Systems, U.S. Coexcell Inc., Industrial Container Services, AST Plastic Containers, KODAMA PLASTICS Co., Ltd., Industrial Packaging Limited, RPC Group Plc, Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, CL Smith Company, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., TPL Plastech Ltd., CurTec Holdings B.V., Interplastica, Vallero International S.r.l., Remcon Plastics Incorporation, and Hazmatpac, Inc. are the key players in the plastic drums market.

Global Plastic Drums Market: Dynamics

According to TMR analysis, plastic drums are used for shipping and storage of industrial products which require appropriate handling of the filling product Plastic drums can be made up of high-density polyethylene or polypropylene. However, polyethylene is majorly used for manufacturing plastic drums. Food grade and UN-certified plastic drums are used for food & beverages and hazardous chemicals industries.

Plastic drums are stacked on pallets and can be efficiently handled during shipment. Plastic drums hold an appropriate share in the intermediate bulk containers market. These drums can be re-used nearly 30 times with repeated reconditioning. Plastic drums are available in different sizes and patterns of closures. Some of the main capacities which are preferred by the manufacturers are 20-gallon, 30-gallon, and 55-gallon among others. Raw materials used for making plastic drums are easily available and cost-effective, boosting the growth of the plastic drums market growth.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54672

Trends in the Global Plastic Drums Market

Companies are introducing new product ranges and security systems to enhance the performance of their plastic drums. Manufacturers are also looking for certifications to ensure the highest level of food safety.

Some of the trends include automatic seal cap, load security system, and other specifically-designed plastic drums for preventing products from contamination.

Objectives of this Market Research Report-