Plastic Buckles Market Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2019-2024

A plastic buckle is a plastic device consisting of a one-piece plastic molding has a belt insertion hole defined by top and bottom walls facing each other and opposite side walls facing each other. In short, it is attached to one end of a belt or strap and that is used to connect it to the other end.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for Plastic Buckles, which accounting for 69.88% global volume market share in 2018, followed by North America, with about 10.26% market share. Asia-Pacific will keep playing important role in Global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Buckles market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 422.2 million by 2024, from US$ 377.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Buckles business

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Buckles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plastic Buckles value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Side Release Buckles

Center Push and Cam Buckles

Others

Segmentation by application:

Outdoor

Bags & Luggage

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

YKK

Nifco Inc.

ITW Nexus

American Cord & Webbing

KAM Garment Accessories

Due Emme

Duraflex

Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd

Directex

John Howard Company

Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co

Nung Lai Co

Stonex Co

Bowmer Bond

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Buckles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plastic Buckles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Buckles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Buckles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plastic Buckles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

