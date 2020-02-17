Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: Detailed financial and Strategic ratios of key vendors for Forecast 2018 – 2026

The plastic bags & sacks are developed from two type of plastic materials, which are biodegradable and non-biodegradable. In 2017, more than 85% of plastic bags & sacks were manufactured from non-biodegradable materials such as HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PP, PS and other plastics. The non-biodegradable plastics are the highly preferred material for the production of plastic bags & sacks, due to cost effectiveness & abundant availability of the material. As compared to non-biodegradable plastics, biodegradable plastic consumes large amount of resources for processing, leading to higher cost of the material. Biodegradable plastic bags & sacks are eco-friendly and decomposable as compared to the oil-based plastics (non-biodegradable plastic).

The global market for plastic bags & sacks was valued at US$ 19,866.5 million in 2017. The global plastic bags & sacks market value is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Non-biodegradable plastic bags & sacks are expected to be highly attractive in terms of incremental opportunity and market share by the end of 2026. For manufacturing of non-biodegradable plastic bags & sacks, polyethylene material is most preferred. In 2017, more than half of plastic bags & sacks were made up of LDPE and HDPE plastics. Polypropylene plastic bags & sacks segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints