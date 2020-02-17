Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: Detailed financial and Strategic ratios of key vendors for Forecast 2018 – 2026

The plastic bags & sacks are developed from two type of plastic materials, which are biodegradable and non-biodegradable. In 2017, more than 85% of plastic bags & sacks were manufactured from non-biodegradable materials such as HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PP, PS and other plastics. The non-biodegradable plastics are the highly preferred material for the production of plastic bags & sacks, due to cost effectiveness & abundant availability of the material. As compared to non-biodegradable plastics, biodegradable plastic consumes large amount of resources for processing, leading to higher cost of the material. Biodegradable plastic bags & sacks are eco-friendly and decomposable as compared to the oil-based plastics (non-biodegradable plastic).
The global market for plastic bags & sacks was valued at US$ 19,866.5 million in 2017. The global plastic bags & sacks market value is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.
Non-biodegradable plastic bags & sacks are expected to be highly attractive in terms of incremental opportunity and market share by the end of 2026. For manufacturing of non-biodegradable plastic bags & sacks, polyethylene material is most preferred. In 2017, more than half of plastic bags & sacks were made up of LDPE and HDPE plastics. Polypropylene plastic bags & sacks segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
Drivers and Restraints
- Most of the leading supermarkets use plastic bags & sacks for promoting their brand.
- The use of plastic bags & sacks has increased among the retailers due high printability of plastic bags & sacks for providing detailed information about the product. As printed plastic bags & sacks are an effective marketing tool to promote brands, not only for the retailers, but also for the manufacturers of apparels, food & beverage, and other consumer products, have reflected an increased interest towards printed plastic bags & sacks.
- The macroeconomic factors such as growth in disposable income and purchasing power of consumers are leading to an increased demand for plastic bags & sacks.
Regional Survey
Europe region is estimated to be the largest geographic segment in the global non-biodegradable plastic bags & sacks market in 2018. In the European plastic bags & sacks market, LDPE & HDPE is expected to reach a cumulative market share of more than 60% during the forecast period. PS (Polystyrene) and other non-biodegradable plastic bags & sacks market segments are projected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.
In Asia Pacific plastic bags & sacks market, HDPE is the highly preferred non-biodegradable plastic material for plastic bags & sacks. With the highest market share in Asia Pacific plastic bags & sacks market, HDPE material is also anticipated to create highest incremental opportunity as compared to other materials. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to account for less than 15% of value share in the global plastic bags & sacks market in 2018.
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the global plastic bags & sacks market are Berry Plastics Inc, Novolex Holdings, Inc. Mondi Group, Ampac Holdings, LLC, International Plastics Inc., BioBag International AS, PLAST-UP, Polykar Industries Inc, SPhere Group (Europe), Inteplast Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC, Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd, Extrapack Ltd., Allstate Plastics LLC, BioBag Americas, Inc., MIRPACK, TM, Alpha Poly, Schur Flexibles Group, Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft M.B.H, Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company, Arihant Packaging, and Goglio Group.
