Plastic Bags And Sacks Market Analysis Is Expected To Reach US$ 25.1 Bn By 2024 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Plastic Bags and Sacks Market, By Product Type, Application and Region – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2024,” the plastic bags and sacks market was valued at US$ 17.5 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach US$ 25.1 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2016 to 2024.

Market Insights

A polybag or plastic bag is comprised of thin, flexible, nonwoven fabric and is generally used to carry and transport products from one place to another. Apart from the daily usage by consumers, plastic bags and sacks are highly utilized by various number of end user industry such as food and beverage, chemicals, healthcare, and others. Enhancement in global economic scenario as well as increase in standard of living of middle class population in developing countries such as in India is anticipated to impel the growth of plastic bags and sacks market growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, changing lifestyle and increasing urbanization is expected to stimulate the growth of plastic bags and sacks market over the forecast period.

Significant growth in retail sector as well as rising number of retail chains such as hypermarket and supermarkets, and convenience stores has impelled the growth of plastic bags and sacks all across the globe over the past few years. Besides this, increasing personal disposable income as well as rising purchasing power of households especially in Asian countries such as India and China is leading to rising demand for convenient and cost effective bags. This is expected to impel the plastic bags and sacks market growth.

Considering the competition, this market is characterized by presence of various players some of which are small-scale players and some are the largest in number. In order to enhance their presence in the overall global market, the companies are focusing on research and development as well as new product development. The companies are entering into manufacturing of innovative packaging products which will help in strengthening the growth of the market.

Key Trends:

New product development

Merger and Acquisitions

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Market by Product Type,2015

2.1.2. Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Market by Application,2015

2.1.3. Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Market by Geography,2015

3. Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Future Prospects

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges During the Forecast Period, (2016-2023)

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Biotech-flavor Companies, 2015

4. Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Size (US$), By Product Type, 2013 – 2024

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Product Type, 2015 vs. 2024

4.1.2. Attractive Investment Proportion by Product Type

4.2. T-Shirt Bags

4.3. Trash Bags

4.4. Gusseted Bags

4.5. Lay Flat Bags

4.6. Rubble Bags

4.7. Woven Bags

4.8. Others

5. Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Size (US$), By Application, 2013 – 2024

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Application, 2015 vs 2024

5.1.2. Attractive Investment Proportion by Application

5.2. Consumer and Retail Sector

5.3. Industrial Sector

5.4. Others

