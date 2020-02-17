PLASTIC BAG MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

ew Study On “2019-2025 Plastic Bag Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Plastic Bag Industry

A plastic bag is a type of container made of thin, flexible, plastic film, nonwoven fabric, or plastic textile. Plastic bags are used for containing and transporting goods such as foods, produce, powders, ice, magazines, chemicals, and waste. It is a common form of packaging.

Plastic Bag is widely used in Supermarket, food packaging & fresh keeping, fiber products packaging and so on. Downstream market demand is stable.

Global demand of Plastic Bag will fluctuate to 1915 K MT in 2015 from 1972 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries and plastic limit, global demand of plastic bag will keep stable in the coming five years.

Technical barriers to the plastic bags industry is not high, leading to market fragmentation. Small plastic bag manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with giants.

The global Plastic Bag market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Bag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Bag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novolex

Advance Polybag

Superbag

Unistar Plastics

NewQuantum

Cardia Bioplastics

Olympic Plastic Bags

T.S.T Plaspack

Sahachit Watana

Xtex Polythene

Papier-Mettler

Biobag

Thantawan

Shenzhen Zhengwang

Rongcheng Libai

DDplastic

Jiangsu Torise

Dongguan Xinhai

Shangdong Huanghai

Shenzhen Sanfeng

Leyi

Rizhao Huanuo

Huili

Weifang Baolong

Weifang Longpu

Tianjin Huijin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE

PP

Bio Plastics

Others

Segment by Application

Food Packaging & Fresh Keeping

Fiber Products Packaging

Daily Chemical Packaging

Convenient for Shopping, Gift Etc

Garbage & Other Use

Medical Care

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Plastic Bag Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bag

1.2 Plastic Bag Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bag Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PE

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 Bio Plastics

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plastic Bag Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Bag Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Packaging & Fresh Keeping

1.3.3 Fiber Products Packaging

1.3.4 Daily Chemical Packaging

1.3.5 Convenient for Shopping, Gift Etc

1.3.6 Garbage & Other Use

1.3.7 Medical Care

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global Plastic Bag Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bag Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Plastic Bag Market Size

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bag Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Bag Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Plastic Bag Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Bag Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plastic Bag Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plastic Bag Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Bag Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Plastic Bag Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Bag Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plastic Bag Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Bag Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Plastic Bag Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Plastic Bag Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Plastic Bag Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic Bag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Plastic Bag Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic Bag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Plastic Bag Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Plastic Bag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Plastic Bag Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Plastic Bag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Plastic Bag Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Bag Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Plastic Bag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Plastic Bag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Plastic Bag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Plastic Bag Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Bag Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Plastic Bag Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Plastic Bag Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Plastic Bag Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Plastic Bag Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Plastic Bag Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Plastic Bag Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Bag Business

7.1 Novolex

7.1.1 Novolex Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Novolex Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Advance Polybag

7.2.1 Advance Polybag Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Advance Polybag Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Superbag

7.3.1 Superbag Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Superbag Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Unistar Plastics

7.4.1 Unistar Plastics Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Unistar Plastics Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NewQuantum

7.5.1 NewQuantum Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NewQuantum Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cardia Bioplastics

7.6.1 Cardia Bioplastics Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cardia Bioplastics Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Olympic Plastic Bags

7.7.1 Olympic Plastic Bags Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Olympic Plastic Bags Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 T.S.T Plaspack

7.8.1 T.S.T Plaspack Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 T.S.T Plaspack Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sahachit Watana

7.9.1 Sahachit Watana Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sahachit Watana Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Xtex Polythene

7.10.1 Xtex Polythene Plastic Bag Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Plastic Bag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Xtex Polythene Plastic Bag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Papier-Mettler

7.12 Biobag

7.13 Thantawan

7.14 Shenzhen Zhengwang

7.15 Rongcheng Libai

7.16 DDplastic

7.17 Jiangsu Torise

7.18 Dongguan Xinhai

7.19 Shangdong Huanghai

7.20 Shenzhen Sanfeng

7.21 Leyi

7.22 Rizhao Huanuo

7.23 Huili

7.24 Weifang Baolong

7.25 Weifang Longpu

7.26 Tianjin Huijin

Continued….

