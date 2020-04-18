Plastic Additives Industry: Market Size, Growth, Trends And 2023 Forecast Report

The global plastic additives market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The plastic additives market is expected to increase due to the growing consumption of plastic, increasing construction activities, escalating use of plastic in packaging industry, rising industrial activities, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as growing concern towards hazardousness of plastics, stringent government regulations, etc.

This latest research report titled “Global Plastic Additives Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global plastic additives market by value, by function, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the plastic additives market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (India & Rest of Asia Pacific), South America and Middle East and Africa.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global plastic additives market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global plastic additives market is highly fragmented with many plastic additives market players operating worldwide. Some plastic additives market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. The manufacturers of plastic additives produce different types of additives for different applications.

However, the competition in the global plastic additives market is dominated by few market players. Further, key players of the market are BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG and DowDuPont Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage: Asia Pacific (India & Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa

Company Coverage: BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, DowDuPont Inc.

The day-to-day activities of an individual involve the use of plastic goods. A large number of plastics have been developed and used as a material for the households, commercial and industrial purpose. All the plastic products are made from polymer mixed with a combination of materials, known as additives. Plastic additives are added in polymer to improve the performance, process-ability and other characteristics such as shine, strength, durability, heat resistance, etc.

Plastic additives provide various benefits to the plastics. Plastic additives are used to improve processing conditions of plastics, obtain better impact resistance, increase flame resistance, change the appearance of a plastic, increase or decrease hardness, control surface tension, increase the strength of a plastic, facilitate extrusion blocking, reduce costs, and make plastic more eco-friendly.

The plastic additives market can be segmented on the basis of product types (Plasticizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers, Antioxidants, Antimicrobials, UV Stabilizers and Others); Plastic (Engineering Plastic, High-Performance Plastic and Commodity Plastic); Function (Modifiers, Extenders, Stabilizers and Processing Aids) and Application (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other Applications).

