Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 20.0% through 2017 – 2025

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market: Snapshot

The global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market is foreseen to display robust growth in the future due to the increasing cases of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) and prophylaxis. The emergence of a few drug variants of C1-inhibitor is considered to be a major breakthrough for patients suffering from HAE that are administered either intravenously or subcutaneously.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plasma-protease-c1inhibitor-treatment-market.html

According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market was evaluated at US$1.5 bn in 2016. The report forecasts the demand in the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor market will rise at a robust 20.0% CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, for the market to be valued at US$7.9 bn by the end of 2025.

Extensive Use for HAE Makes C1-inhibitor Drug Class Dominant

Based on drug class, the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor market is classified into C1-inhibitor, Kallikrein inhibitor, and selective Bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist (Firazyr). The C1-inhibitor segment held the leading market share in 2016 as these drugs are widely used for the treatment of acute HAE and prophylaxis. The segment of Selective Bradykining B2 Receptor is anticipated to display the leading growth rate over the forecast period. This is mainly because of expanding R&D activities that key players are engaged in for the development of new C1-inhibitor deficiency drugs that can be administered subcutaneously. On the other hand, the segment of Kallikrein inhibitor (Kalbitor) is predicted to register a moderate CAGR between 2017 and 2025. The growth of Kallikrein inhibitor segment is attributable to the rising preference for self-administrable drugs. Moreover, the rising preference for Firazyr is anticipated to hamper the growth of Kalbitor segment. However, increasing approval of Kallikrein drugs and positive results obtained for pre-clinical treatment of HAE cases are likely to augment the growth rate of this segment moderately over the forecast period.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33116

On the basis of dosage type, the market is segregated into lyophilized and liquid/injectable. Of the two, lyophilized segment held the leading market share in 2016 on the back of increasing practice of intravenous administration of drugs for the treatment of HAE. Further, rising demand for intravenous C1 esterase inhibitor drugs in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to positively influence the lyophilized segment.

However, the liquid/injectable segment is likely to hold significant market share by 2025 due to several factors. This includes rising demand for subcutaneous administration of drugs, less adverse effects, cost effectiveness, and increased preference for Firazyr over Kalbitor by physicians. The expected launch of subcutaneous Cinryze, Berinert, and DX-2930 will further hamper the growth of lyophilized segment. To stay competitive, companies are vying to introduce the subcutaneous variants of Cinryze and Berinet for prophylactic treatment and are expected to be commercially available by 2019 and 2018 respectively. Despite the liquid/injectable nature of Firazyr and Kalbitor the side-effects associated with them can hamper the liquid/injectable segment over the forecast period.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33116

In terms of distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacies and independent pharmacies & outlets in this report. Of the two, independent pharmacies & outlets dominated the market in 2016; the segment is anticipated to hold dominance through 2025.

North America to Lead Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market through 2025

Geographically, the plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market is divided into four key regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these, North America stood as the leading contributor to the worldwide market for plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market in 2016. High prevalence of HAE in the U.S. that are actually diagnosed and treated using C1-inhibitor drugs account for the leading growth of this regional market.

The global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market features a highly consolidated vendor landscape. Shire plc, Pharming Group N.V., CSL Limited, and Sanquin are the key companies operating in this market.