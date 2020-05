Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market Estimated to Expand at a 20.0% CAGR through 2025

According to the report, the global plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment market will exhibit an impressive 20.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Considering that the numbers hold true, the market is expected to rise from a valuation of US$1.5 bn in 2016 to a revenue opportunity of US$7.9 bn by the end of 2025.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33116

North America Takes Lead; to Retain Dominance as HAE and Prophylaxis Cases Rise

Of the key drug classes used in plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment covered under the report, the segment of C1-inhibitors accounted for the dominant share in the market in 2016. The wide usage of this drug class for the treatment of conditions such as prophylaxis and acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) is likely to keep their demand steady across the globe. Geographically, the global plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment market acquires a large share of its revenue from sales across the North America region. The regional market presents high demand for plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment owing to the high number of HAE cases in the U.S.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33116

Rise in Research Efforts Aimed at Development of Novel C1-inhibitor Drug Classes to Bode Well for Market

The rising awareness regarding the available treatment options for HAE is one of the key factors driving the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market. Other contributing factors include the steadily expanding pipeline of novel drug classes and formulations, thanks to an increase in investment for the research and development of inhibitor drugs, and the rising prevalence of acute HAE and prophylaxis globally. The market is also benefitting from the rising practice of prescribing prophylactic treatment procedure for HAE patients, increased focus on the research related to a new route of administering C1-inhibitor medicines, and increased demand for subcutaneous administration of C1-inhibitor drugs in HAE patient.

Furthermore, the market could also benefit from the increased availability of C1-inhibitor drugs such as Ruconest in emerging economies with vast unmet needs in the area of HAE and prophylaxis treatment. Research efforts underway aimed at the development of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist for HAE attack treatment is also likely to work in favor of the market.