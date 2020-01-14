Plasma Fractionation – Worldwide Market Size, Status, Revenue, Growth rate, Future Analysis

Plasma fractionation is a method used for segregating plasma into its different components. Proteins present in plasma are mainly used for therapeutic purposes in the treatment of various diseases. Factors primarily responsible for the growth of the global plasma fractionation market are increased prevalence of rare diseases, surge in geriatric population, and growing use of immunoglobulins in different therapeutic domains.

On the basis of geography, the plasma fractionation market is categorized into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue, globally, owing to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), percentage of global daily-adjusted life years (DALYs) for neurological disorders is predicted to increase from 6.39% in 2015 to 6.77% by 2030. Moreover, Centers of Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a fact that about 400 babies are born with hemophilia A each year. These increase the demand for plasma fractionation products, thereby driving the market growth in the coming years

The major growth driver for the plasma fractionation industry is the rising number of patients suffering from rare autoimmune diseases. According to the facts stated by National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) in 2018, rare autoimmune diseases affect more than 23.5 million people in the U.S. Moreover, NIEHS also supports various clinical research institutes on how immunity and environmental factors work together to compromise the body’s ability to defend itself, and develop into autoimmune diseases. For instance, National Toxicology Program (NTP) by NIEHS is involved in researching on the link between genetic predisposition and environmental triggers.

Key market players are focusing on the development of highly improved and technologically advanced products, to increase their share in the global plasma fractionation market. For instance, in December 2018, Novo Nordisk attained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Novoeight, a drug manufactured by plasma fractionation method. This drug is used to treat patients suffering from hemophilia A.

Some of the other players operating in the plasma fractionation industry are CSL Behring, Japan Blood Products Organization, Green Cross Corp., Bio Product Laboratory Ltd., Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A., and Grifols International S.A.

