Plasma Fractionation Market Expected to Grow at 34.9 Billion In Revenue by 2024| Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Global Plasma Fractionation Market is projected to reach US$ 34.9 Billion by 2024 from US$ 25.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 303 Pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with 266 tables and 51 figures is now available in this research.

“By Product, immunoglobulin market is expected to hold the largest share of the plasma fractionation market in 2019.”

The immunoglobulin segment is expected to dominate the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period. IVIg is the most extensively used plasma product across the globe, meant for the treatment of dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immune cytopenias, hypogammaglobinemia, primary antibody deficiency, vacuities, multiple sclerosis, asthma, and systemic lupus erythematosus, among other ailments.

“Factor VIII will dominate the coagulation factor concentrates market in 2019.”

The coagulation factor market is segmented into factor VIII, factor IX, Von Willebrand factor, prothrombin factor concentrates, fibrinogen concentrates, and factor XIII. Factor VIII segment is expected to hold the largest share in the coagulation factor concentrates market in 2019. This is attributed to the growth in geriatric population, rising number of hemophilic patients, increasing preference for prophylactic treatments for people suffering from hemophilia, and increasing diagnosis of hemophilia.

“North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period (2019–2024)”

North America is expected to dominate the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period. The demand for plasma products in North America is mainly driven by the increasing use of immunoglobulins in neurological and autoimmune diseases and the increasing use of prophylaxis treatments among diagnosed patients. The rising number of registered hemophilic patients (as illustrated in the table below) is also propelling the growth of this market.

Most Popular Companies in the Plasma Fractionation Market include are CSL (Australia), Grifols (Spain), Shire (Ireland), Octapharma (Switzerland), Kedrion (Italy), BPL (UK), Sanquin (Netherlands), LFB (France), Biotest (Germany), Japan Blood Products Organization, China Biologic Products (China), Green Cross Corporation (South Korea), and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China).

Target Audience for Plasma Fractionation Market:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

Plasma fractionation products manufacturers and distributors

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals and clinics)

Research and development (R&D) companies

Venture capitalists and investors

Academic institutes

Government associations

Health insurance provider companies

Market research and consulting firms

