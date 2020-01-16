Plaque Psoriasis Market: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027

Psoriasis is an incurable, chronic and systemic inflammatory skin disorder with a prevalence of 2–3% worldwide. The exact causes of psoriasis is unknown, although it is believed that environmental factors, skin barrier disruptions, and immune dysfunctions are key components that induce the development of psoriasis. The most common form of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis (psoriasis vulgaris), which is the focus of this report. Plaque psoriasis is defined using the 2018 International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) diagnostic code L40.0. This form of psoriasis affects 80–90% of patients with psoriasis and lesions are generally visible with a symmetrical distribution over the body. The lesions have a dry, red, and silvery appearance and usually form on the scalp, trunk, elbows, knees, and buttocks. If plaques form over joints or on the soles of the hands and feet, then this can lead to the development of painful fissures.

GlobalData estimates the 2017 sales for the Plauque psoriasis market at approximately $16.3 billion across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European Union countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) and Japan. Over the course of the 10-year forecast period, the Plaque psoriasis market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% across the 7MM. Each of the 7MM are anticipated to grow significantly, recording CAGRs of 4.4%, 2.8% and 1.4% across the US, 5EU and Japan, respectively. At the end of 2027, the US will account for 84.9% of sales across the 7MM, while the 5EU and Japan will account for around 15.0% of sales. The higher sales numbers for the US can be attributed to the higher prices of pharmaceuticals and the greater diagnosed prevalence of Plaque psoriasis in the region, as well as the anticipated high annual cost of therapy (ACOT) of biologics in the US market.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2956329

Key Questions Answered:

— How will the Psoriasis market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) change from 2017–2027?

— What are the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs in Plaque psoriasis?

— How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline therapies compare with one another, and against existing treatment options?

— What are the greatest unmet needs in Plaque psoriasis? Will the pipeline drugs fulfil these needs of the market?

— What are the largest opportunities in the Plaque psoriasis landscape?

Scope:

– Overview of Plaque psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

— Topline Plaque psoriasis market revenue from 2017–2027. ACOT and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

— Key topics covered include current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Plaque psoriasis therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

— Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

— Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Plaque psoriasis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie

Amgen

Novartis

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Merck

Leo Pharma

Celgene

Can-Fite Biopharma

UCB

Sun Pharma

Reasons to buy:

The report will enable you to —

— Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

— Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Plaque psoriasis therapeutics market.

— Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Plaque psoriasis therapeutics market in the future.

— Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

— Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2956329

Key Points from TOC:

2 Plaque Psoriasis: Executive Summary

2.1 Moderate Growth Is Expected for the plaque psoriasis Market from 2017–2027

2.2 R&D Strategies Target Moderate to Severe Patients

2.3 Opportunities Remain for Novel Oral and Topical Therapies

2.4 Pipeline Agents Provide Improved Treatment Options in the Crowded Market

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Plaque Psoriasis (2017?2027)

5.5.1 One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis

5.5.2 Age-Specific One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis

5.5.3 Sex-Specific One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis

5.5.4 One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis by Severity

5.5.5 One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis with PsA

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis

6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 Leading Prescribed Drugs and Treatment Guidelines

6.3 US

6.4 5EU

6.5 Japan

7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Lack of Oral Therapies

8.3 Lack of New Topical Therapies

8.4 Safe and Efficacious Drugs for Pregnant Women

8.5 Treatment Options for Mild Plaque psoriasis Patients

8.6 Education and Treatment of Psychological Factors Accompanying Plaque psoriasis

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Company Profiles

10.3.1 Johnson & Johnson

10.3.2 AbbVie

10.3.3 Amgen

10.3.4 Novartis

10.3.5 Pfizer

10.3.6 Eli Lilly

10.3.7 Merck

10.3.8 Leo Pharma

10.3.9 Celgene

10.3.10 Can-Fite Biopharma

10.3.11 UCB

10.3.12 Sun Pharma

11 Market Outlook

11.1 Global Markets

11.1.1 Forecast

11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers — Global Issues

11.2 US

11.2.1 Forecast

11.2.2 Key Events

11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers

11.3 5EU

11.3.1 Forecast

11.3.2 Key Events

11.3.3 Drivers and Barriers

11.4 Japan

11.4.1 Forecast

11.4.2 Key Events

11.4.3 Drivers and Barriers

12 Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/plaque-psoriasis-global-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2027

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]