Plant Protein Market Food & Beverage Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Market Overview

The plant protein market was valued at USD 6.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 38.6% of the market.

The new compositional research and modified high-moisture extrusion process are helping the growth of the plant protein market. For instance, plant protein-based chocolates that are free from animal protein make up for a good demand in the market, for consumers who do not consume dairy. Plant-based milk has observed significant growth in recent years, with an increasing number of people turning to dairy-free options. This innovative product line of ready-to-eat product with no compromise in taste and texture has, in turn, boosted the overall plant protein market.

Scope of the Report

The plant protein market involves protein ingredients derived from plants as a source. The products considered are manufactured by companies that have their procurement system and farms, as a part of the agribusiness unit.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reveal that 90% of food allergy is caused by eggs, milk, fish, red meat, soy, and nuts. Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern Europe. Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.2 million people are suffering from food allergy, of which two-thirds is associated with egg allergy.

North America Holds a Lion’s Share in the Market

According to Arcognizance.com analysis, the share of North American plant protein market was 38.6% in 2018. The demand for plant proteins is growing at a fast rate, owing to change in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and improved R&D, in order to develop new kinds of plant-protein enriched products. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for plant protein, followed by Canada and Mexico. The demand for processed and low cholesterol foods has paved the way for the plant-based protein market, in the region. Nowadays, consumers are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, coupled with raising awareness of healthy and plant-based products, due to an increase in the availability of counterfeit products in the market.

Access this report of Plant Protein Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-plant-protein-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

Cargill, ADM, Kerry Group, DuPont Danisco, and Glanbia, dominate the market with major strategies namely, acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches. In order to increase their market share, companies are focusing on new innovative products, by targeting the new source of plant proteins, such as hemp and chia. A large number of players drive the plant protein market. Currently, there are numerous active players in this industry, such as Cargill, DuPont, ADM, and Kerry. The leading companies focus on the expansion of their plant protein business, in the local and international markets.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381536

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request a sample of Plant Protein Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381536

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]