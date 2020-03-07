Plant Phenotyping Market Dominated by Top Competitors like – BASF SE, Heinz Walz GmbH, PSI (Photon Systems Instruments) spol. s r.o., QUBIT SYSTEMS, Keygene N.V., Delta-T Devices Ltd, PHENOSPEX, WPS, WIWAM, Rothamsted Research, Phenomix Corp., VIB, VBCF and SMO bvba

Global Plant Phenotyping Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 159.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 367.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR if 11.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This trend for the product is driven by the demand for improved crop varieties.
Global Plant Phenotyping Market,
- By Products (Equipment, Software, Sensors),
- Equipment (Site, Platform/Carrier, Level of automation, Analysis system, Application),
- Services (Measurement & data analysis, Statistical analysis),
- Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for increasing the production of food grains and other crops has driven the demand for innovative and factual experiments to increase their production. This has caused the market growth for plant phenotyping to rise high.
- Improved crop varieties that yield higher than traditional crops are the result of plant phenotyping. This will act as a major market driver.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Plant Phenotyping market are:-
- BASF SE,
- Heinz Walz GmbH,
- PSI (Photon Systems Instruments) spol. s r.o.,
- QUBIT SYSTEMS,
- Keygene N.V.,
- Delta-T Devices Ltd,
- PHENOSPEX,
- WPS,
- WIWAM,
- Rothamsted Research,
- Phenomix Corp.,
- VIB,
- VBCF and
- SMO bvba.
Plant Phenotyping is the assessment and identification of molecular and biochemical configuration of plants. Plant Phenotyping also gives data on how they can cope with limited amount of water and nutrients and how other micro-organisms can affect the plants. This data is variedly used in a number of processes like toxicology studies and seed viability in relation to the soil.
Competitive Analysis:
The Global Plant Phenotyping Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Plant Phenotyping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
