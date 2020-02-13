Plant Based Preservatives Market – Research & Development, Testing & Production Services

Food products, being the perishable items, are under a constant threat of spoilage due to microbial contamination, enzymatic activities. Such activities alters the quality of products and raise consumer health safety concerns. Microorganisms being ubiquitous, flourish easily if given the optimum conditions and effect the nutritive quality of foods and beverages. Preservation by plant based preservatives, aims to alter these influential conditions in order to retard the proliferation of microbes and enzymatic reactions. The plant based preservatives have recently gain importance in the global market because of their properties of retaining the nutritional characteristics of the products and prolong their shelf life. There is a significant increase in the quality and quantity of foods available to man in the past decades and hence has raised the demand of the preservation of the food by plant based preservatives. The global plant based preservatives market has now acquired an important place in almost every food manufacturing and processing industry.

The trend of the plant based preservatives has been originated from the appeal of the European nations to market the clean label products that are free from additive, especially synthetic variants and hence the changing lifestyle and the booming food and beverage industry has driven the demand for the natural preservatives.

The constant check of the government bodies in regulations of laws to ensure the standardization of the products is driving the growth of the market.

Minimal scientific evidence of the harmful effects upon the usage of preservatives and the natural source of extraction of the preservatives in the products is also driving the global plant based preservatives market.

The usage of various plant based preservatives in combination with the chemical preservatives in food and beverage industry is also driving the growth of the market.

The awareness among the consumer about the related health issues of the preservatives if mixed with chemically originated preservatives can retard the growth of the global plant based preservatives market.

North America plant based preservatives market life cycle is high in growth stage, nearing the maturity period. Hence, the total growth of the plant based preservatives market in North America is expected to be slow. On the contrary, due to the changing lifestyles and acceptance of the western culture in most of the countries in the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is anticipated to be very high. However, North America is expected to emerge as a global leader in the global plant based preservatives market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

The European region is also expected to grow at a considerable pace and the other regions are also expected to depict a growth in terms of the market value subjecting to the increased product life cycle owing to the less chances of food adulteration during trade.

Some of the prominent players of Global Plant Based Preservatives Market are: Du Pant Nutrition & Health, Archers Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomato Omnichem, Cargill Incorporated, Univar, Inc,Tate & Lyle, Kemin Industries, Inc, Hawkins Watt Limited and others key players.