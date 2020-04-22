Plant Based Food Colors Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019-2029

Plant based food colors are made using plant-based materials using natural ingredients such as beetroot, carrot, and kale. Producers are incorporating plant-based colors in their food products as consumers are focusing on including natural and organic food products to maintain overall health. Manufacturers in the plant based food colors market are constantly focusing on new plant sources to produce vibrant colors and meet the growing demand for new color shades in the food and beverages industry.

Manufacturers are using various plant based materials to produce food colors that are visualy appealing. In recent years, shades of purple in food products have gained immense popularity. This is accelerating the use of sweet potatoes, purple carrots, and yams as the source for shades of purple in various food products. Meanwhile, with increasing number of consumers shifting to a vegan and vegetarian diet, the use of plant based food colors has increased in food processing industry.

Plant Based Food Colors Market- Notable Highlights

Some of the leading players in the plant based food colors market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc., Sensient Technology Corporation, Doehler Group, Chr. Hansen A/S, FMC Corporation, NATUREX Group, and Kalsec Inc. Notable developments in competitive landscape of plant based food colors market include,

Naturex has developed spirulina-based food color to meet the demand for natural green and blue shades in bakery and confectionery industry. Spirulina is a blue-green alga, grown in aquatic farms, known for vibrant color, high nutrient and ant-oxidant properties.

ColorKitchen has expanded into food coloring consultation with rise in number of food producers and chefs seeking to incorporate plant-based colors in their products.

Perennial has launched a plant-based, ready-to-drink beverage targeting older consumers. The product is free from artificial colors, sweeteners, gluten, with no cholesterol and lactose.

Plant Based Food Colors Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Clean Label Products Driving Plant Based Food Colors Market Growth

Growing demand for clean label products from customers is one of the significant reasons for the growth of plant based food colors. Owing to the evolving dietary pattern and focus of consumer towards healthy lifestyle is enforcing manufacturers to use plant-based food color instead of synthetic food colors.

Processed food and beverage producers are focusing on using natural, plant-based and non-GMO color products as consumers consistently look for ways to eat and drink healthier. Many companies in the food industry are also launching new food products with plant-based food colors with consumers purchasing snacks made using plant based colors. Moreover, growing popularity of colorful food among millennials, food producers are looking for competitive edge by using new plant based color shades in their products.

Sweet Potato Gaining Popularity in Plant Based Food Color Market

Sweet potato varieties range in color from red, brown, purple, orange, yellow, and white, thus gaining popularity in the plant based food color market. A new variety of sweet potato has emerged as an alternative to carmine and other artificial and synthetic colors while offering natural and vibrant red color for various food products.

Hansen sweet potato™ has been developed using traditional method. With selective breeding for over 10 years, Hansen sweet potato, a highly pigmented vegetable offering bright red color similar to the color provided by carmine. Another variety, Okinawan sweet potato also known as purple sweet potato with presence of high anthocyanin content is finding wide application in food products as plant based food colors.

Production and Shelf-life of Plant Based Food Color to Remain Longstanding Challenge

Production and shelf-life are the two biggest challenges in plant based food colors market. One of the primary reasons for synthetic and artificial food colors is the low cost of production as compared to natural and plant based food colors. Moreover, artificial food colors can be produced on a large scale as there is no need for harvesting and processing, unlike plant based food colors.

Moreover, artificial food colors have long shelf-life as compared to the plant based food colors. Although plant based food colors may work well with certain perishable food items, artificial food colors have proved to work best for packaged food products and last long. Other factor hampering the growth of plant based food colors is the limitation in terms of the options available and reaction or change occurring when mixed with various food products. Moreover, deriving from natural and plant sources, plant based food colors are more expensive than synthetic colors.

Plant Based Food Colors Market Segmentation

Based on the product, plant based food colors market is segmented into

Carotenoid

Anthocyanin

Chlorophyll

Paprika Extract

Spirulina Extract

Based on application, the plant based food colors market is segmented into