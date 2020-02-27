Plague Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Plague is an enzootic vector borne disease and a type of infectious disease, that is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. This bacterium is generally found in the flea that affects human and other mammals.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1069

This disease is categorized by the concentrated areas of the infection, such as septicemic, pneumonic, and bubonic plague. Septicemic plague is related to blood, bubonic plague is related to the lymph nodes, and pneumonic plague is related to lungs.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/plague-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

However, the direct transmission of the pathogens is also observed in the case of pneumonic plague. Prokarium Ltd. is in the process of developing a vaccine for plague. Aradigm Corporation is also in the process of developing ARD-1100 as a DNA topoisomerase IV inhibitor for the treatment of plague.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1069

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com