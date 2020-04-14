MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Pistol Grip Sprayer Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2028 ” to its database.

The evaluation of the various elements of the global “Pistol Grip Sprayer Market” dynamics is highly sought after by stakeholders of all types and entrepreneurs planning to make a foray into the market. The study on the global “Pistol Grip Sprayer Market” is prepared with the help of several rounds of primary research and a vast spectrum of secondary research. The application of industry-wide statistical methods to the large amount of data generated further adds credibility to the analyses. The study on the global and regional “Pistol Grip Sprayer Market” dynamics is a crucial guide to all those stakeholders, especially regulatory agencies and policy makers.

The pistol grip sprayer or the pistol grip spray bottle is the bottle that when attached to the nozzle provide an ease to spray the liquid as per the application. The pistol grip bottles as the name suggests has a grip holding space of the size of a palm which facilitates the user to hold a grip to the bottle and target the area where we the liquid is to be sprayed. The pistol grip sprayer has an ergonomic finger molds on the neck for better grip. It has a body of different shapes and colors depending on the choice of the user. The latest trend in the sprayer forces the users to incline towards the innovative trend of UV protected bottles that protects the liquids such as oil, chemical, and fertilizers from the harmful UV rays. It is used in residential, industrial, and commercial applications and thus is expected to gain traction in the forecast period.

Global pistol grip sprayer: Market Dynamics

The global pistol grip sprayer market is majorly driven by its various applications such as cleaning, spraying, and gardening chemicals. The factors that drive the growth of pistol grip sprayer market includes the use of durable plastics for the bottles, ease for the usage, provision of accurate dose measurement, cost saving and customization in the colors and shapes of the bottles. These factors fuel the demand for the grip sprayers. The innovative techniques and eco- friendly manufacturing process of the pistol sprayers enforces the manufacturers to launch the different variety of spray bottles that can attract the customers and provide a competitive edge over others. Moreover, the factors such as clear fill marking on the bottles, interchangeable nozzle tips, availability of different colors and sizes of bottles, and convenient trigger lock for continuous spray supports the growth of global pistol grip sprayer market in the forecast period 2017-2027

However, the up gradation in the government rules and regulations about the quality of the plastics used, a possibility of reaction between the concentrated chemical utilized in the bottle with the material of the bottle, availability of different types of bottles and ease of reusability of the bottles affect the demand for the pistol grip sprayer market.

Global pistol grip sprayer: Segmentation

Based on the material of the bottle, the global pistol grip sprayer market is segmented into

PET (polyethylene terephthalate)

HDPE (high-density polyethylene)

LLDPE, & LDPE (low-density polyethylene)

OPET

Others

Based on the shape of the bottle, the global pistol grip sprayer market is segmented into

Oval

Oblong

Round sprayer

Square & tube shapes

Based on the applications, the global pistol grip sprayer market is segmented into

Pesticides

Water gun

Cosmetics

Paints

Cleaning

Gardening chemicals

Others

Spraying

Home Care

Based on the capacity of the bottle, the global pistol grip sprayer market is segmented into

1/6 Oz

8/16 Oz

16/32 Oz

Above 32 Oz

Based on the end users, the global pistol grip sprayer market is segmented into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global pistol grip sprayer: Segment Overview

The global pistol grip sprayer market regarding materials has a significant share in the global market, by the PET i.e. polyethylene terephthalate plastic. Due to high barrier plastic features, the PET is majorly used in the manufacturing of pistol grip sprayers. It is forecasted that HDPE can gain traction in the forecast period owing to enhanced capabilities and features. Depending on the customer’s preferences, the pistol grip sprayer is available in different sizes and shapes. It is also available regarding capacity starting from 1/6 Oz to above 32 Oz. The global pistol grip sprayer market is majorly driven by the application segment in which it is used for cleaning, gardening chemicals, spraying, and painting and in the home care. It is majorly used in the automobile industries, cosmetic industries and in other such industrial and commercial applications. Thus the demand for the pistol grip sprayer market is projected to have significant growth in the forecast period.

Global pistol grip sprayer: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global pistol grip sprayer market is segmented into seven regions including Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The North America dominates the global pistol grip sprayer market regarding market share. Owing to higher demand and consumption for the sprayers for various industrial applications, the North America leads the market for the pistol grip bottles. In U.S. the pistol grip bottles are majorly used for the concentrated chemicals, gardening chemicals, cleaners in the household and commercial purpose. These factors fuel the growth of grip bottles in the market. Western Europe is also is the prominent market in the global pistol grip sprayers. It has significant market share due to increase in the demand for the sprayers and need for the convenient tool for the industrial applications. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to gain traction in the forecast period owing to industrialization, a rise in per capita spending over consumer goods and availability of customized sprayers with various options.

Global pistol grip sprayer: Market Players

The prominent players in the global pistol grip sprayer market include Bristol Plastic Containers, Schoeneck Containers Inc., IGH Holdings, Inc., O.BERK COMPANY, LLC.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/packaging/14066/pistol-grip-sprayer-global-industry-market-research-reports

