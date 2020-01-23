PIPERIDINE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Piperidine is an organic compound with the molecular formula (CH2)5NH. This heterocyclic amine consists of a six-membered ring containing five methylene bridges (–CH2–) and one amine bridge (–NH–). It is a colorless liquid with an odor described as objectionable, and typical of amines.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Piperidine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals

Zhejiang Kinglyuan Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

98% Purity

99% Purity

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Organic Synthesis

Pharmaceutical Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Piperidine market.

Chapter 1, to describe Piperidine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Piperidine, with sales, revenue, and price of Piperidine, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Piperidine, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Piperidine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 98% Purity

1.2.2 99% Purity

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Organic Synthesis

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Piperidine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Piperidine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Piperidine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals Piperidine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Zhejiang Kinglyuan Pharmaceutical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Piperidine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Zhejiang Kinglyuan Pharmaceutical Piperidine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Piperidine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Piperidine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Piperidine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Piperidine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Piperidine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

Continued…..



