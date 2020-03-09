Pipe Coating Market: Analysis and Forecast

Pipe coating is a protective coating on to metal surfaces primarily required to prevent corrosion of pipes. Coatings can be done for pipes below as well as above the ground level internal coat and external coat. The coating is applied from single layer to triple layer array to endure harsh environments such as UV, solvents, moisture etc. Besides, protection from the corrosion pipe coatings are also developed for abrasion resistance. The selection of proper coating depends on various factors, some of which are performance level, economics consideration, regulatory concerns, technical properties requirement, etc. Polymeric pipe coating such as fusion bonded epoxy coating also known as FBE coating and olefin based are popular due to coating with lower residual stress and uniform coating without weld tenting. Oil and gas industry is the main end user for pipe coating market, since the transportation of heavy oil, liquids is very frequent and shelf life of the pipe is an important concern. The pipe coating market is was lightly hit by the fall of oil industry in 2015, but it is anticipated that the pipe coating market growth will be advance latter half of 2016.

The pipe coating market is driven majorly by the industrial segment of the end user industry. The need for higher shelf life, smooth transportation of oils and acids drives the pipe coating market. Besides, abrasion resistance overlay (ARO) is a trend setter in the pipe coating solutions. Also, s regional strict government regulations for the environment and health safety (EHS), aids in the growth of pipe coating market.

The global pipe coating market is segmented on the basis of formulation base type, material type and end user.

Based on the formulation base type, the global pipe coating market is segmented into:

Water base coatings

Solvent base coating

Ultraviolet curable (UV)

Based on the coating material type, global pipe coating market is segmented into:

Coal tar enamel

Polymeric tapes

Fusion bonded epoxy (FBE)

Polyolefin

Based on the end user the global pipe coating market is segmented into:

Industrial Oil and gas (on shore and off shore) Chemical Others

Commercial

Residential

Request PDF Sample for More Information about this industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15338

The global pipe coating market is geographically divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds major share of pipe coating market due the increase in natural gas production from shale formation. Followed by North America is Middle East and Africa (MEA), especially Saudi Arabia, Qatar are lucrative for pipe coating market because of major production of petroleum and other liquids. In Asia Pacific China, India, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea are important for growth of pipe coating market.

Some of the key players identified in the global pipe coating market are L.B. Foster Ball Winch, ShawCor Ltd., Tenaris, The Bayou Companies, etc. The key players for pipe coating material production are BASF SE, Arkema S.A. , AkzoNobel N.V. , LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: