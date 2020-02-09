Pinoxaden Market is Expected to Reach US$ 862.2 million in 2020

Pinoxaden is a grass-weed herbicide, which inhibits the synthesis of membrane lipids. This results in desiccation of the target grass. Globally, it is used for against wheat and barley weeds such as Apera (bentgrass), Lolium (ryegrass), Alopecurus (blackgrass), Avena (wild oats), Phalaris (canary grass), Poa (meadowgrass) and Setaria (foxtails). Spring and winter wheat and barley are the major target crops across the globe. Pinoxaden is usually applied at a rate of 36-62 g a.i/hectare, depending upon the region and target grass species. It can be applied during early to late growth stages. Pinoxaden is primarily used along with safeners such as cloquintocet-mexyl and clodinafop-propargyl.

Demand for pinoxaden is expected to rise in the near future due to growing need for higher yield of grains, led by increasing population, coupled with the subsequent need for supply of food. Globally, the loss of wheat and barley due to weeds stands at 20% to 40% on an average in a year. Thus, demand for pinoxaden is rising globally, as it acts as an excellent grass-weed control herbicide. However, high prices of pinoxaden are estimated to hamper market growth.

The report includes market estimates and forecast of pinoxaden from 2013 to 2020 in terms of volume and revenue. The market has been forecast for the period between 2014 and 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The market has been analyzed in terms of volumes in tons and revenue in US$ Mn. The global pinoxaden market has been further analyzed by crop segments into wheat and barley. The pinoxaden market has been analyzed based on expected demand. The market data for each segment is based on demand volumes and corresponding revenues. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers, based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. The market analyzes each crop segment at the global as well as regional level. The global market is segmented into various geographical regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). RoW includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions has been analyzed by crop type from 2013 to 2020.

Extensive secondary research was conducted to estimate market data. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, investor presentation, and statistical data from government websites, SEC filings, trade associations and agencies. Findings from secondary research are validated through primary interviews with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Major secondary sources referred for this study include The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Friends of the Earth Europe (FoE Europe), Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database (FAOSTAT), AgroNews, company annual reports, and magazines.

This has proven to be the most effective, reliable and successful method for obtaining accurate market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities. The global pinoxaden market was estimated and forecasted through the top-down approach for each geographic region and bottom-up approach for each crop segment.

The report includes the company profile of Syngenta AG that focuses on overview, financial summary, business strategy and recent developments.