Pine nut Oil Market Strategical Analysis ,Opportunities and Forecast to 2017 – 2027

Pine nut oil also known as pine seed oil or cedar oil is oil obtained from the nuts of cedar/pine trees. It is a precious source of nutrients including saturated fatty acids, minerals and vitamins. Pine nut oil is unique to the market having useful benefits such as maintaining healthy weight, providing relief from gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome, heartburn and promoting growth of health bacteria in gut. Apart from health it also has many skin care benefits and is gaining significant popularity in variety of cuisines. As a whole, pine nut oil is expected to show steady increase in market in terms of both value and volume attributed to the nutritional and health benefits that are associated with pine nut oil.

The global pine nut oil market is segmented on the basis of application, packaging, distribution channel, and region. On the bases of application the pine nut oil is segmented as culinary and health supplement. Among these the culinary use of oil is expected to grow steadily as it is used in salads and other preparations to add flavor. Whereas the supplement market is driven by increasing consumer awareness and promotions on social media and hence is expected to show a relatively faster growth rate in terms of value over the forecast period. Based on packaging, the global pine nut oil market is segmented into two main segments; bottles, capsules. Though the use of pine nut oil is mainly by the bottles of different sizes but the capsules packs are expected to gain momentum and grab a significant share of pine nut oil market due its convenience in use as a dietary supplement.

Based on distribution channel, the global pine nut oil market is segmented as online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty food stores including health and natural food stores gourmet stores in USA. Pine nut oil in not used as a replacement for cooking oil due to its low smoke point, rather used as a flavor and a supplement. Thus it is not sold with other cooking oils but separate sometimes under food dressings, the distribution channel is set to develop and use sales through the Internet and select retail stores and thus it is expected to increase its revenue shares over the forecast period.

The raw pine nuts are harvested in the regions of Siberia, Eastern Russia and exported globally as a raw material or a finished product. A high amount of production in China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific’s market growth. The growing use of pine nut oil in European cuisine is expect to drive the European market’s growth. North America imports most its pine nut and the consumption is expected to grow in the forested period. This is attributed to the health and nutritional benefits and spiking demand of nutritional supplements derived from natural products. The pine nut oil market is regionally segmented into following key regions; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East Japan and Africa.

The wide applications of pine nut oil presents a great opportunity, the rise in demand is majorly driven by the health benefits it has to offer. Pine nut oils uniqueness in its flavor, providing a nutty taste for salad dressing is expected to drive the market of pine nut oil. The oil is available as a natural supplement and thus is a key attraction for health conscious consumers. Apart from culinary and supplement, pine nut oil finds its use in cosmetics oils. It also has numerous uses in wood finishing, paint base for paintings etc., together these factors are expected to synergies the market growth of pine nut oil in the forecast period.