Pinch Bottom Bags Market 2019: The truth behind the growth

Pinch bottom bags are paper bags that are used to carry medium to large sized objects, which can be closed post-filling by the customer, either by sewing or pasting. Pinch bottom bags are customizable and have been made available in the market in many varieties with options for customization. There have been many changes in the consumer and supplier mindset regarding preference for certain products and the type of packaging used.

The general trend is to prefer packaging solutions that have a neat visual appeal, are easy to handle, economical, customizable, and provide extended shelf life to the products. The preference for pinch bottom bags is set to increase over the forecast period. Pinch bottom bags are also considered hygienic and easy to manufacture.

Global pinch bottom bags market: Market Dynamics

The global packaging market has undergone substantial change in the past few decades, with new packaging solutions being launched every year. This has resulted in the need for absolute customization. Also, suppliers were quick to capitalize on the benefits of digital printing on their product packages for brand advertising. Therefore, being printable, pinch bottom bags rank among the packaging solutions preferred by suppliers for their products.

Request PDF Sample of this Market Research Report to Know Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26576

Top 5 Characteristics of pinch bottom bags that are driving demand:

Highly efficient sealing properties – One of the major concerns for suppliers is protection of products inside from atmospheric agents. Pinch bottom bags have an excellent sealing property which eliminates the chances of any contact with such agents. Excellent palletisation – Pinch bottom bags have a firm base that enables them to be stacked as a stable pallet. Customizability – Pinch bottom bags are printable and are offered in the market in various forms ranging from being printable in 4 colors to up to 6 and more. shape and barrier properties efficient closure

Despite the features mentioned above, there are certain factors that might act as hindrance to growth of the global pinch bottom bags market, such as the type of paper being used to manufacture these bags. Chlorine-bleached white paper products are known to have adverse effects on the environment. Also, alternate packaging solutions, both – plastic bags, and paper bags such as pasted open mouth bags, self-opening square bottom bags etc. are also preferred by suppliers, owing to similar characteristics as pinch bottom bags.

Global pinch bottom bags market: Segmentation

The global pinch bottom bags market has been segmented on the basis of varieties available in the market, as follows –

On the basis of paper type:

Bleached

Unbleached

Product Type:

With/without integrated tear-open strip

With/without sophisticated anti-counterfeiting label

With/without handle

Stepped mouth with hot met applied

Others

Application

Dry Food Packaging

Catering Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Petrochemical Packaging

Retail Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Building Materials Packaging

Others

Global pinch bottom bags market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global pinch bottom bags market are – ENDPAK PACKAGING INC., El Dorado Packaging, Inc., The Unger Co., Mondi Plc., Trombini Embalagens S.A., Napco National Paper Products Co., and UNITED BAGS, INC.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=26576