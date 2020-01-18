Pigmented Paper Market Analysis 2019: Rising popularity of internet trade and end-product delivery from E-commerce giants drives demand

A pigment is a chemical substance, which absorbs certain wavelengths of light and is used to colour other materials. The pigmented paper also referred to as Machine Finished Pigmented (MFP) paper is a sheet with excellent thin pigmented coating generally at a size press. Pigmented paper usually converts the quality of a simple groundwood paper to publication level and also supports bio-degradability. Pigmented paper is highly applied in printing, business communication, labelling, packaging and for various other purposes. In spite of the growth in digitalization, the paper market is likely to maintain its position owing to a sizable increase in the office / stationary papers, newspaper, magazines etc. in emerging economies. Pigmented paper is a sheet with excellent water absorbing and liquid retaining properties. Over the centuries, organic pigments were used in paper coating but over the last decade or two, there has been a sharp shift to either synthetic organic or inorganic pigments. Also, in terms of papers, the coated pigmented paper is in great demand as they find major application in packaging and printing purposes.

Pigmented Paper Market: Drivers & Restraints

Pigmented paper with numerous textures and finishing quality, provide several options to brand owners as well as customers for packaging every type of products. Hence, with rising popularity of internet trade and end-product delivery from E-commerce giants, it is expected to drive the global pigmented paper market during the upcoming decade. Another key factor which drives the global pigmented paper market is the growing demand for flexible packaging from the food & beverages industry.

Growing concerns over the use of plastic for packaging of food products has resulted in a shift towards the usage of biodegradable packaging materials. Food & beverage industry has witnessed growing inclination towards consumption of easy-to-cook food. Therefore, the demand for pigmented paper in terms of for the packaging industry is expected to witness healthy growth. However, factors such as high production cost coupled with high water consumption required during the production process are expected to hamper the pigmented paper market in the forecast period.

Pigmented Paper Market: Segmentation

The global pigmented paper market can be segmented as follows

Based on the types of pigments, the global pigmented paper market can be segmented as

Organic pigments

Synthetic organic pigments

Inorganic pigments

Synthetic inorganic pigments

Based on the types of products, the global pigmented paper market can be segmented as

Pigmented coated paper

Pigmented uncoated paper

Based on the applications, the global pigmented paper market can be segmented as

Retail Packaging

Office / Stationary papers

Newspaper / Magazines

High–end catalogs

Others

Pigmented Paper Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global pigmented paper market is segmented into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Pigmented paper is in high demand from commercial printing, usually from newspaper & magazines publications. North America is constantly involved in the research & development on various aspects around the globe which leads to high demand for high-end catalogs, white papers, magazine, etc. for documentation thus North America is projected to have in-line growth rate over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for a significant share of the global pigmented paper market during the forecast period, owing to growing advertisement investment in emerging economies like China and India. The rise of online trade has also led to a positive growth of the pigmented paper market in terms of gift boxes packaging in this region. Middle-East and Africa are likely to witness a constructive growth in the global pigmented paper market owing to a blistering rise in the printing & stationary industry in this region.

Overall, the global pigmented paper market is expected to show a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2027.

Pigmented Paper Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players which operate in global pigmented paper market are Metapaper GmbH & Co. KG., Mondi Group PLC, JK Paper Ltd., Cathay Industries, and many more.