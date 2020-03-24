Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Global Industry Insights Forecasts up to 2026

Pigmented lesion is a kind of skin disease, wherein black, brown, or blue lesions appear on the skin. These lesions are usually referred to as melanocytic proliferations. Skin pigmentation may occur due to melanin, the blood, or exogenous pigments such as tattoos. In a few scenarios, the proliferation of pigmented lesions or lesions on the exposed skin may lead to skin cancer. Pigmented lesions can broadly be classified into two distinct forms: melanocytic lesions and non-melanocytic lesions. Melanocytic lesions is the most common form of skin pigmentation and it can further be classified into benign and malignant forms. On the other hand, non-melanocytic lesions may also be pigmented, the occurrence of which is more prevalent among dark-skinned individuals. In a majority of cases, malignant lesions appear anomalous under microscopic examinations and they indicate presence of cancerous tissues. Thus, removal of melanocytic lesions diminishes the proliferation and incidence of any form of malignant skin diseases. Occurrence of pigmented lesions is more common among geriatric population. These lesions mostly appear on the face. However, marks may emerge on other body parts also. Occurrence of pigmented lesions can be attributed to photo-damage i.e. continuous exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiations or aging. Currently, pigmented lesions are treated by a wide spectrum of therapies and medications, including laser treatment. Preference for minimally invasive treatment options has gained momentum in recent times.

Growing geriatric population across the world has been a major factor contributing to the pigmented lesion treatment market. Increasing intake of toxic substances through smoking and drinking has also led to growing incidence of pigmented lesions. Other factors, such as increasing adoption of synthetic cosmetic products, are also driving the pigmented lesion treatment market. Introduction of innovative medications and treatment options, which are safe, reliable, and with minimal or no side effects, is also likely to augment the pigmented lesion treatment market in the next few years. Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, such as laser treatment, is likely to propel the market in the near future. Availability, effectiveness, and affordability of a wide range of laser technologies for treatment of pigmented lesions are anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the next few years. However, side-effects associated with laser treatment, such as itching, redness, and swelling of the skin, with chances of hyperpigmentation, scarring, blistering, and, in rare cases, infections is likely to be a major restraint of the global pigmented lesion treatment market during the forecast period.

The global pigmented lesion treatment market can be segmented based on laser type, indication type, end-user, and region. In terms of laser type, the pigmented lesion treatment market can be classified into Nd: YAG, infrared, fractional CO 2 , pulse-dyed lasers (PDLs), alexandrite, diode, and potassium-titanyl-phosphate. Based on indication type, the market can be broadly categorized into non-melanocytic lesions and melanocytic lesions. The non-melanocytic lesions segment can be sub-classified into benign neoplasms, inflammatory lesions, malignant neoplasms, and hamartomas. The melanocytic lesions segment can be sub-classified into benign lesions and malignant lesions. In terms of end-user, the global pigmented lesion treatment market can be classified into hospitals, skin care clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global pigmented lesion treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Strong growth of the pigmented lesion treatment market in the region can be attributed to increase in investments in R&D, high awareness, favorable rules, regulations, and reimbursement policies by government bodies, and increase in health care expenditure in North America. Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. On the other hand, the pigmented lesion treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to Increase in geriatric population, high rate of adoption of laser technologies, and growing awareness in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to evolving lifestyle, increasing addiction of smoking, rising consumption of alcohol, growing sedentary lifestyle, and expanding health care service sector in these regions.

Key players operating in the global pigmented lesion treatment market are Shanghai, Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., Solta Medical, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Lumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., El. En. S.p.A., Lynton Lasers Ltd, STRATA Skin Sciences, and LUTRONIC.

