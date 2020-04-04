Piezoelectric Sensor Market Can be Segmented on the Basis of Material, Product and Application by 2026

Piezoelectric Sensor is a sensor based on piezoelectric effect which means the energy is being transformed between mechanical and electrical forms. Piezo meaning pressure in Greek, which when applied to the polarized crystal, results in a mechanical deformation, finally turns into an electrical charge. In simple terms, the crystals of quartz in a piezoelectric sensor generate a charge due to the pressure applied. At times, it has been acknowledged that there is an electrical insulation resistance that is quite large to make the charge drop down to a zero. The charge mode pressure sensor has a voltage amplifier and the leakage caused is fixed by a capacitance and resistance values along with low noise cable and external source voltage amplifier. The Curie brothers in 1880 found various piezoelectric properties in the left over ceramic and plastic materials. These materials often reflect many electrical side-effects due to the numerous piezoelectric properties due to changes in temperature and radiation. The normal voltage of a piezoelectric sensor can depend from microvolts to hundreds of volts, with simultaneous variations in the signal conditioning circuitry. The uses of a piezoelectric sensor varies from measuring pressure, acceleration, temperature to strain or force, finally converting it into an electrical charge.

The piezoelectric market can be segmented on the basis of material, product and application. The material segmentation can be further classified into Piezoelectric Crystals, Piezoelectric Ceramics, Piezoelectric Polymer and Piezoelectric Composites. The product segment of the piezoelectric market can depend on the basis Piezoelectric Sensors, Piezoelectric Actuators, Piezoelectric Motors, Piezoelectric Transducers, Piezoelectric Generators and others. The piezoelectric sensor can be used in applications such as industrial & manufacturing, automotive, medical, information & communication, consumer goods and many others.

The market for piezoceramics have been forecasted to account for a higher share in the market of piezoelectric materials. PZT is the commonly used piezoelectric ceramic material and can be utilized in many applications. The factors driving the piezoelectric market is the increasing demand for piezoelectric materials such as the piezoelectric ceramic, polymer or other composite devices. Moreover, there has been an emerging applications of piezoelectric devices and has been supported by funds from the government and investors. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for piezoelectric generators and other energy harvesting devices. The piezoelectric devices have also been in demand in the automotive segment also. Nevertheless, there has been a couple of restraints pulling the piezoelectric market. The high cost of these components and their further investment in R&D. Simultaneously, there have been certain legal restrictive measures regarding the piezoelectric sensor market. This sensor market has indefinitely made advancements in the different actuators and motors market with investors very keen to utilize this technology.

The piezoelectric market is geographically available in all the major continents such as the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The pizoelcetric sensor market is expected to grow in the forecasted period especially in the North American region, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region has developing countries that are dominating the technological advancements on a quicker manner. Counties like Japan and China have been reported to have adopted the piezoelectric materials and devices for various applications use. Owing to this, the adoption of this sensor market will rise in other major continents as well.

The companies that have been reported to manufacture these piezoelectric sensors are- APC International Ltd., Exelis, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Piezosystem Jena GmbH, Ceramtec GmbH, Piezo Solutions, Piezo Systems, Inc., Piezomechanik GmbH, Us Eurotek, Inc , MAD City Labs, Inc.. and Physik Instrument ear few among so many others. These companies have contributing to the sensor market and have successfully utilized their technology to utilize the piezoelectricity.