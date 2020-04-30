Piezoelectric Motor Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018-2028

The piezoelectric motor market is likely to witness moderate growth, with global demand surpassing 2,000 million units in 2018. Small, compact, and greater torque and force are the key factors driving demand for piezoelectric motors.

With the development of new devices and equipment in various industries, the application of piezoelectric motors has increased in the micro positioning stages in various industries. The demand is growing in manufacturing process control, camera autofocus, semiconductor test equipment, robotic positioning, point level sensors, and ultrasonic cleaners.

Increasing interest in the miniaturizing positioning systems for improving accuracy id is driving the demand for piezoelectric motors. In particular, linear stepper piezoelectric motor is finding large application in the high degree of miniaturization design requirements.

Rapid evolving production processes are driving the need for motion control system, providing high accuracy, resolution, and speed. The demand for ultrasonic piezoelectric motors is likely to witness steady growth in the future, emerging as an alternative to classical motors, providing high speed, and energy efficiency.

North America to Continue its Dominance in Piezoelectric Motor Market

The Fact.MR study estimates that North America will continue to register significant growth in the piezoelectric motor market in the coming years. The region is expected to account for nearly 30% of the total demand for piezoelectric motor in 2018. Growth in advanced technologies and better performance demand is driving the shift from electromagnetic motors to piezoelectric motors in the region.

The healthcare sector in North America is rapidly growing with the launch of new medical devices and equipment. With the improvement in high speed laser scanning and other medical devices, manufacturers are increasingly choosing piezoelectric motors. Owing to the increasing demand from medical equipment manufacturers, latest piezoelectric motors are being developed, among new designs, piezoelectric stepper motor and ultrasonic piezoelectric linear motors are finding large application in medical equipment.

With the requirement of extremely fine-tuned positioning and measuring equipment in point-of-care and medical test, piezoelectric motors is witnessing growing demand in these equipment.

Demand for Standard Linear Piezoelectric Motor on the Rise

The study opines that the standard linear piezoelectric motor is witnessing rapid adoption owing to the increasing demand for high accuracy and high speed performance in numerous industries. The demand for standard LPM is expected to exceed 500 million units by 2018 end.

The demand for the standard linear piezoelectric motor is likely to remain high in general automation, machine tools, and semiconductor market. Manufacturers in positioning applications are increasingly selecting linear piezoelectric motor over rotary piezoelectric motors due to the high mean time between failures and low maintenance.

Fast response, high positioning accuracy, simple structure and flexible design of standard linear piezoelectric motors is resulting in growing demand in precision positioning field and precision driving field. Manufacturers are designing linear piezoelectric motors for OEM applications with a focus on precise positioning and low energy consumption.

Owing to the piezoelectric effect and creation of linear motion, standard LPM and non-magnetic LPM are finding large application in non-invasive medical technology. With FDA and EU approval for new mechanical-electronic devices, manufacturers are developing medical devices that operate efficiently. This is driving demand for piezoelectric motors in the wide range of medical applications such as artificial fertilization, micro monitoring, nano-microliter pumps, and advanced surgery devices.

The Fact.MR report tracks the piezoelectric motor market for the period 2018-2027. According to the report, the piezoelectric motor market is expected to reach 4.2% CAGR in terms of volume between 2018 and 2027.

