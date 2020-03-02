Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: 2019 Global Trend and 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (MURATATDKMORGANTAIYO YUDENKYOCERACeramTecPI CeramicExelisSparkler CeramicsKEPO ElectronicsAPC InternationalTRSNoliacSensorTechMeggitt SensingJohnson MattheyKinetic CeramicsKonghong CorporationJiakang ElectronicsDatong ElectronicAudiowellHonghua ElectronicRisun ElectronicYuhai Electronic CeramicPANT)

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

The Science

Piezoelectric ceramic materials are ionically bonded and consist of atoms with positive and negative charges, called ions. These ions occupy positions in specific repeating units (called unit cells). If a unit cell is non-centro symmetric, i.e. lacking a centre of symmetry, then the application of a stress produces a net movement of the positive and negative ions with respect to each other and results in an electric dipole or polarisation.

The degree of polarisation is dependent upon the stress and whether tensile or compressive stresses are applied affects the charge produced. The dipoles, which are present due to the non-centro symmetric structure, form domains that are regions where neighbouring dipoles have the same alignment.

Initially the domains are randomly oriented (see figure on the left) and there is no overall polarisation of the ceramic and therefore it exhibits I no piezoelectric effect. By applying heat and a strong DC field the domains are subjected to ‘poling’, causing the domains that are nearly aligned to the field to grow at the expense of those at differing alignments. After cooling to room temperature and removing the DC field, the domains are ‘locked’ resulting in an overall alignment and the material is now piezoelectric.

Scope of the Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Report

This report focuses on the Piezoelectric Ceramics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3052927

The market for Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN) held the largest share of the piezoelectric materials market owing to their high piezoelectric sensitivity and ability to acquire desired shapes and sizes. Currently, the most widely used piezoelectric ceramic material is PMN. It is used in a variety of applications, including medical, industrial, and automotive.

In the global piezoelectric devices market, APAC held the highest share in 2015. Globally, the largest amount of research on piezoelectric materials and devices is undertaken in Japan. Several experiments on microscale applications of piezoelectric technology have been carried out in Japan, including the usage of this technology in floors of train stations to generate electricity. Owing to this, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as MURATA and TDK have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to British, MORGAN has become as a global leader. In Germany, CeramTec leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

The worldwide market for Piezoelectric Ceramics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 9850 million US$ in 2024, from 7780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-piezoelectric-ceramics-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segment by Manufacturers

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

PI Ceramic

Exelis

Sparkler Ceramics

KEPO Electronics

APC International

TRS

Noliac

SensorTech

Meggitt Sensing

Johnson Matthey

Kinetic Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

Jiakang Electronics

Datong Electronic

Audiowell

Honghua Electronic

Risun Electronic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

PANT

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segment by Type

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Others

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3052927

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Information & Telecommunication

Medical Devices

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Piezoelectric Ceramics Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Piezoelectric Ceramics Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Piezoelectric Ceramics Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Piezoelectric Ceramics Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019