Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: PCB Piezotronics (MTS), Meggitt Sensing Systems, Bruel and Kjaer (Spectris), Honeywell, KISTLER, Measurement Specialties (TE), Dytran Instruments, RION, Kyowa Electronic Instruments, Metrix Instrument (Roper), DJB Instruments, CEC Vibration Products, ASC sensors, Jewell Instruments, CESVA, IMV Corporation, Hansford Sensors, Vibrasens and Sinocera Piezotronics

Piezoelectric Accelerometers is a type of accelerometer that employs the piezoelectric effect of certain materials to measure dynamic changes in mechanical variables (e.g., acceleration, vibration, and mechanical shock).

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

An IEPE sensor includes built-in electronics while a charge sensor does not. As a result, an IEPE sensor can convert the high-impedance output charge signal to a low-impedance voltage signal within the sensor itself while the high-impedance charge signal from a charge sensor must be converted at an outside charge amplifier. Because electronic are not included, charge sensors may be used at higher temperatures than IEPE sensors, since the temperature limitation is determined by the temperature limit of the crystals rather than built-in electronics.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

According to this study, over the next five years the Piezoelectric Accelerometers market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 600 million by 2024, from US$ 510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Piezoelectric Accelerometers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Piezoelectric Accelerometers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PE Type

IEPE Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Semiconductor & Electronics

Energy& Power

General Industrial

Other

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Piezoelectric Accelerometers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Piezoelectric Accelerometers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Piezoelectric Accelerometers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Piezoelectric Accelerometers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Piezoelectric Accelerometers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

