Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2025

Summary

Piezo Buzzer is unified piezoelectric sounder which has piezoelectric diaphragm of 3 terminals connected to self-drive circuit, and it easily generates sound with only a DC power supply (DC3.0-20V). Using suitably designed resonant system, this type can be used where large sound volumes are needed.

The global Piezo Buzzer Components market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Murata

TDK

Kingstate Electronics

Db Products Limited

Cui Inc.

Sonitron

Huayu Electronics

Hunston Electronics

Ariose

Hitpoint

Kepo Electronics

Soberton

Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD

Major applications as follows:

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances

Alarm

Toy

Timer

Others

Major Type as follows:

Active Piezo Buzzer

Passive Piezo Buzzer

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

