Pick and Carry (PNC) Crane Market – Top players are Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Voltas Limited, FAVELLE FAVCO BERHAD

The pick and carry cranes market is passing through an interesting and revolutionary phase. Manufacturers are aggressively looking to add innovative elements to their product category, by carrying out manufacturing advancements in technology along with introduction of latest product lines. These advancements are mainly for precast engineering construction both in residential and commercial construction, and for general infrastructure application. The new generation cranes are designed to cater to the practical working surroundings and needs of construction sites. The new cranes are equipped with improved visibility due to its large cabin and operator comfort. Safety is the most important factor which is considered while manufacturing new generation pick and carry cranes, and also to prevent the cranes from collapsing while working on uneven work sites.

The pick and carry crane market is expected to grow at a satisfactory rate in the coming years. Increasing requirements of molded or ready-made building construction is driving the growth of newer advancements of pick and carry cranes and also launch of advanced telescopic loaders. Earlier, pick and carry cranes and loaders were used mainly for moving and lifting lighter loads, constituting construction materials and utilities within the construction site limits and required at projects. Pick and carry cranes and loaders are designed and manufactured in such a way that it matches newer application requests, such as pre-engineered buildings, and featuring modular construction, The new equipment incorporates newer safety features to suit the lifting requirements and onsite ground requirements in pre-engineered building construction. These are the factors which are expected to contribute to the growth of the pick and carry crane market. The high initial capital investment, use of high-class and costly material in the manufacturing of cranes, and stringent regulatory regulations might act as a restraint to the pick and carry crane market. Also, various factors such as growth in construction and infrastructure projects, increasing number of projects which involve pick and carry cranes such as oil & gas, and repowering of old projects are likely to provide good growth opportunities to the pick and carry crane market during the forecast period.

The pick and carry (PNC) crane market is segmented on the basis of capacity, application, and region. Based on capacity, the market is segmented into below 45 Tons, 45 Tons to 65 Tons, 65 Tons to 90 Tons, 90 Tons to 130 Tons, 130 Tons to 200 Tons, 200 Tons to 400 Tons, and above 400 Tons. In terms of application, the market is segmented into oil & gas, construction, shipping & port, and others (manufacturing, power plants).

The pick and carry (PNC) crane market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America on the basis of region. The pick and carry (PNC) crane market in North America region is classified into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Asia Pacific region is sub segmented into Japan, China, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific while the market in Europe is divided into Germany, Italy, U.K., and Rest of Europe.

Some of the key players in the pick and carry (PNC) crane market include Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Voltas Limited, FAVELLE FAVCO BERHAD, Manitowoc, Hyva, Liebherr, Terex Corporation, TIL Limited, Escorts Limited., SRB Group, Omega Construction Equipment, JCB, Hercules Roll Formings, and Indo Farm Equipment Limited. Major players in the pick and carry crane market focus on acquisitions and partnerships to stay competitive. Furthermore, companies focus on launch of quality and efficient products to retain their customer base.

