Phytonutrients Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028 | Future Market Insights

Application in Dietary Supplements and Pharmaceutical Drugs to Boost Sales Growth of Phytonutrients

Pharmaceuticals industry is expected to dive in substantial revenue growth opportunities for phytonutrients market with increasing usage of phytonutrients in reducing diabetes and related problems along with need for slowing down aging process. For instance, University of California Los Angeles had carried out a study that revealed daily consumption of pomegranate juice helps in increasing stability of the prostate antigens in the prostate cancer survivors with approximate measure of 4times. In addition, rapidly increasing blindness, cancer, heart diseases and stroke cases is further stimulating the demand and supply of phytonutrients. All these factors, increases the probability of phytonutrients being utilized in dietary supplements and pharmaceutical drugs.

Lack of compliance with quality standards of equipment is expected to restrain the growth of phytonutrients market. Raw materials utilized to create potent plant extracts usually consist of inferior quality. Lack of quality in raw materials adversely affecting final product quality is expected to obstruct sales of phytonutrients in the long run.

Product Innovations to Be the Core Growth Strategy for Manufacturers in Phytonutrients Market

Manufacturers in phytonutrients market are taking immense efforts in engaging themselves in R&D activities for enhancing extraction process the phytonutrients, thereby attaining competitive edge over their competitors. Manufacturers in phytonutrients market are planning to launch new phytonutrient products for catering to surging customer demands. Archer Daniels Midland Company has launched innovative product portfolio of vegetables and fruits extracts enriched in anthocyanins and beta-carotene for benefiting applications such as dietary supplements and food and beverage.

Royal DSM: The phytonutrients market player has entered into a collaboration with Saitama Kyojunokai for developing new services benefitting nutritional rehabilitation, for which the company is expected to increase the production of phytonutrients. This move will help both the companies in delivering personalized suggestion better for each patient across all aspects with regards to nutrition, exercise and meals. The nutritional information provided by both the companies will result in early detection and treatment of each patient.

BASF: The phytonutrients market player has been taking immense efforts in increasing and educating safety awareness in India with programs such as Suraksha Hamesha, which is highly beneficial for the agricultural sprayers and farmers. In order to make certain sustainable agricultural practices, BASF is expected to surge the production of phytonutrients benefitting crop protection products in the long run.

Raisio plc: The phytonutrients market player is planning to expand its business of Healthy Food on a large scale by means of acquisitions. Raisio plc is targeting all the resources that can support its new division of Healthy Food with medium-term organic development. The company has a strong balance sheet and is net debt free, which in turn makes it suitable for core business acquisitions.

India Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Phytonutrients Market

Europe is expected to showcase significant growth in phytonutrients market with growing demand for the organic food products. Bulk availability of the raw materials, rapid penetration of pharmaceutical along with food & beverage companies in emerging regions such as India and China is expected to create immense opportunities for growth of APAC phytonutrients market. According to 2017 report of India Brand Equity Foundation on food processing, India has been recognized as the world’s 2nd biggest manufacturer of vegetables and fruits. In addition, Indian government is planning to take immense efforts in driving the production by 25% by 2025. This in turn creates lucrative growth opportunities for APAC phytonutrients market.

Taxonomy of Phytonutrients Market Has Been Done By Application and Product Type

Based on application, phytonutrients market is bifurcated into

Feed

Cosmetics

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Based on product type, phytonutrients market is bifurcated into

Alkaloids

Glucosinolates

Flavonoids

Resveratrol

Phytosterois

Ellagic acid

Carotenoids

Phenolic

Compounds

The phytonutrients market research report delivers comprehensive assessment on the global marker along with thoughtful insights, historical data and facts. The report consists of projections with the help of methodologies and suitable set of predictions. Furthermore, the research report offers information and analysis based on market taxonomy such as industry, application and geographies.

