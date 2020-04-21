Physician Practice Management Market Global and US Development Trend and 2022 Future Outlook

MarketReportsOnline.com has broadcast the addition of the Market Research Report on US Physician Practice Management Market from its Healthcare Category.

The US physician practice management market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The US physician practice management market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing mergers and acquisitions of physicians, growing demand of outsourced physicians by hospitals, rising emergency department’s (ED) patient number, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, lower hospital volumes, physician payments under MACRA, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, growing government funds, etc.

The report entitled “The US Physician Practice Management (PPM) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)”, provides analysis of the US physician practice management, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by expenditure, by number physician practices acquisition, by addressable market and by source of funds for expenditure.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US physician practice management market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Envision Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health and US Anesthesia Partners are some of the key players operating in the US physician practice management market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

#Company Coverage: Envision Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health, US Anesthesia Partners

Physician Practice Management or PPM is the industry which is formed by collaboration of number of physicians together and specializes in providing clinical facilities and other physician services to their clients/patients.

There are two types of organization/companies who offers physician services: PPM company and Management Service Organization (MSO). A PPM company is the one which is specialized with single-specialty groups, hospital-based physicians or multispecialty groups and serves as strategic planner for participating physicians, whereas MSO is leaned towards handling practice administration management and contracting functions.

There are four modes through which PPM companies generate their revenue: billing of physician services (accountable only for participating physicians), hospital contracts (contract price for providing physician services for 2-3 years), physician compensation and other fees/subsidies (such as administrative fees if a hospital is unable to meet sufficient patient volume).

Hospitals are the biggest client for any PPM company. Hospitals outsource physicians from PPM companies instead of hiring. There are three primary factors because of which hospitals outsource physician services: improving quality and financial outcomes of the hospital, surpass the difficult phase of talent hunt & recruiting and more economic in terms of leverage/scale. In the US region, physicians are exiting running their clinics and started merging with other practices and selling to hospitals, PPM companies and other private equity firms.

