Physical Security Market Trends 2019 and Growth Analysis 2024: Leading Players ADT Corporation, Anixter International Inc., Assa Abloy AB, Bosch Security Systems

The Physical Security market is expected to grow USD 129.59 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.37%.

Leading Physical Security Market Players areADT Corporation, Anixter International Inc., Assa Abloy AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Genetec Inc., HikVision, Honeywell International, Inc., Kastle Systems International LLC, Morpho S.A., NICE Systems Ltd., Pelco, Senstar Corporation.

Physical Security Market report is split by various segments as:

Segmentation by Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2025)

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019- 2025)

Video Surveillance

Intrusion Detection

Access Control

Others

Segmentation by Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2025)

System Integration

Remote Monitoring

Others

Segmentation by End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2025)

Transportation

Government

Banking & Finance

Utility & Energy

Residential

Industrial

Retail

Commercial

Hospitality

Others

Segmentation by Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Objectives of Continuous Physical Security Market Report

To provide overview of the global Continuous Physical Security market

To analyze and forecast the global Continuous Physical Security market on the basis of components, application, size and technology

To provide market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Continuous Physical Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

