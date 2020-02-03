Physical Security Market Analysis Report Projecting CAGR 11.01% Growth by 2024 | A report by top competitors like Anixter, Cisco, Johnson Controls, Bosch Sicherheits system GmbH and others

Physical Security market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Physical Security Market.
The Physical Security market research report prediction the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. A detailed study of product picture and specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross, capacity and production, company profiles, and contact information is carried out in the analysis of Physical Security industry key manufacturer’s section.
Market Analysis:
Global physical security market accounted for USD 70.11 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Key Competitors:
- Anixter Inc.
- Cisco
- Johnson Controls
- Bosch Sicherheits systeme GmbH.
- ADT LLC
- Genetec Inc.
- Honeywell International.Inc
- Pelco
- Stanley Security Solutions.Inc
- Senstar Corporation
Major market drivers & restraints:
- Rise in incidences of terror attacks
- Increased usage of internet of things (IoT)
- Need to protect business assets, employees, and customers
- Limited use of advanced technologies
- Lack of cooperation among security solutions
Segmentation:
- type intosystem
- service
System segment
- access control
- video surveillance
- physical security information management
- perimeter intrusion detection & prevention
- security scanning
- imaging & metal detection
- life safety
Access control
- biometrics
- locks
- smart card & readers
- access control as a service (ACAAS)
Biometrics
- fingerprint recognition
- face recognition and others.
Locks
- mechanical locks
- electronic locks.
Video surveillance
- CCTV
- IP video surveillance system
- video analytics
- video surveillance as a service (VSAAS)
Security scanning
- metal detectors
- x-ray screening
- electronic inspection tools
Service
- system integration
- maintenance & support
- designing
- consulting
Vertical
- government
- defense & public sector
- transportation & logistics
- telecom & IT
- banking, financial services
- insurance
- education
- retail
- oil
- gas & energy
- hospitality & residential and others
Share Analysis:
The report for physical security market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.
