Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2019: Key Players Included0 – NEC Corporation, CNL Software Ltd., VidSys, Inc., Tyco International Ltd., NICE Systems Ltd., Mer Inc., Intergraph Corporation, videoNEXT Federal

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) is software that integrates physical security systems from one streamlined interface. One can monitor different hardware, alarm sensors, access control, and other types of devices from dissimilar systems using a centralized operating platform. Manage all of your integrated physical security systems from one streamlined interface, Enhanced real-time information from all of the security systems and provides integration for access control systems, video surveillance systems, intrusion, fire alarm, and related systems.

PSIM software and services enable the users to bridge the gap between IT and security and offer reliable protection to them, their buildings as well as personal databases. PSIM provides complete scenario awareness to effectively manage any security, business-related, or emergency situation in real-time across any industry propelling the demand across the world. Growth in the market is projected on account of growing demand for integrated IT and physical security systems coupled with growing adoption in various end-use sectors. The growing focus on the expansion of smart cities and government initiatives like safe city programs are projected to contribute to the rising adoption of PSIM software and services across the globe.

Government and Defense sector holds the largest market share of the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, Physical Security Information Management market is segmented into Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense Sector, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, and Others. Government and Defense sector dominate the segment and anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to increase in terror attacks, social unrest incidents in the past few years, and the destruction caused by these incidents has led to a disturbance in business communities and alarmed various organizations to deploy physical security systems across their infrastructure. The growing focus on the expansion of smart cities and government initiatives like safe city programs are projected to contribute to the rising adoption of PSIM software and services across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for centralized control systems coupled with the increasing focus of businesses towards the enhancement of incident management and situational awareness for real-time situation management is expected to aid the global PSIM market over the forecast period.

North America accounts for the largest market size in the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the leading region followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the need for safety against terrorist activities, illegal immigration, increasing criminal activities, and the requirement to reduce the cost of the security workforce. North America is one amongst the foremost developed countries in terms of technology. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to the rising cyber and physical security threats and the growing demand for centralized management and control of disparate security systems across the region. Growing smart city projects to enhance the performance of security applications for implementation of safe city initiatives and serious infrastructure protection is a key growth factor of the Asia Pacific PSIM market.

Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as NEC Corporation, CNL Software Ltd., VidSys, Inc., Tyco International Ltd., NICE Systems Ltd., Mer Inc., Intergraph Corporation, videoNEXT Federal, Inc., S2 Security Corporation, Milestone Systems A/S., Genetec Inc., AxxonSoft, and Qognify security technologies private limited are the key players in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) globally.

Scope of the Report

By Software

Integration Platform

Advanced Video Management

Command & Control Platform

By Services

Project

Support

Training

By End-Users

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Defense Sector

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Physical security information management (PSIM) market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

