Phycocyanin Market Production Volume, Growth rate and Future Opportunities from 2017-2027

C-phycocyanin a phycobiliprotein, is one of the primary pigments of spirulina used as a dietary supplement worldwide. It also find its use in the development of immunoassay kit to study phycocyanin use as a light harvesting protein. Apart from its application nutraceutical, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries owing to its health benefits, phycocyanin pigment has natural colorant properties. Now a days due to increasing inclination of the consumers towards natural products and rising awareness for the harmful effects of synthetic compounds has led to exhaustive research on microalgae as a source of natural pigments/colours. Thus, fuelling the global phycocyanin market growth worldwide.

Phycocyanin is a pigment-protein complex obtained from the phycobiliprotein family, along with allophycocyanin and phycoerythrin. Phycocyanin is one of the key pigment in the chlorophyll. Phycocyanin is water-soluble pigment proteins that conglomerates with phycobiliproteins conglomerates, which stick to phycobilisomes.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24329

Global Phycocyanin Market: Drivers and Restraints

The one of the major drivers for the global phycocyanin market are the growing demand for the natural colourants especially in the Western Europe region as artificial colourants or dyes are totally banned in Europe. Also, FDA approval for the spirullina in U.S market drives high opportunity for the phycocyanin market in the U.S. As, the production cost of the parent product spirulina microalgae is also very economical, phycocyanin pigments are finding increased application in food supplements, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and in dietary supplements products such as fermented milk products, ice creams, soft drinks, chewing gum, alcoholic drinks, desserts, sweet cake decoration, milk shakes etc. There are few restraints also to the phycocyanin market as its production is wholly dependent on environmental factors it requires ponds, lakes, water bodies, sand, and air to be clean and pure as per the production specifications. Also, the product is highly temperature sensitive and any change in the desired environmental conditions can destroy the whole product.

On the basis of Application, phycocyanin market is segmented into:-

Food Industry

Dietary supplements:

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemicals

Global Phycocyanin Market: Region wise Outlook

The global phycocyanin market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In North America region U. S. is the largest manufacturer for the phycocyanin colourants market, followed by APEJ region. In the APEJ region, India and china are the major producers of phycocyanin colourants in the phycocyanin market showing a significant growth as of the high demand for natural colorants in the region followed by Japan. In the other regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, the phycocyanin market is anticipated top record steady growth during the forecast period.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phycocyanin-market.html

Global Phycocyanin Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global phycocyanin market includes:

Earthrise Nutritional.

Dainippon Ink and Chemicals

Japan Algae Co., Ltd

Parry Nutraceuticals

Prozyme

Ozone Naturals

Hash BioTech Labs Private Limited

EcoFuel Laboratories

Nan Pao International Biotech

Parry Nutraceuticals

Norland Biotech

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Xian Sonwu Biotech Co., Ltd.

Get More Information About Frozen Pizza Market @ http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com/2019/04/frozen-pizza-market-largest-industry-share-in-the-coming-years.html