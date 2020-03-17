Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Revenue And Value Chain By 2024

Phthalocyanine is an organic compound with the formula (C8H4N2)4H2. It is classified as an aromatic macrocyclic compound.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Phthalocyanine Pigments is experienced a fluctuated trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in the same trend in the following five years.

The classification of Phthalocyanine Pigments includes Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments and Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments, and the proportion of Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments in 2016 is about 74%.

Phthalocyanine Pigments is widely used in printing inks, paints & coatings, plastics and other field. The most proportion of Phthalocyanine Pigments is used for printing inks, and the proportion in 2016 is 63%. The trend of printing inks is decreasing.

China is the largest supplier of Phthalocyanine Pigments, with a production market share nearly 36% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Phthalocyanine Pigments, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

The worldwide market for Phthalocyanine Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 1740 million US$ in 2024, from 1310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Phthalocyanine Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments

Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Phthalocyanine Pigments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phthalocyanine Pigments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phthalocyanine Pigments in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Phthalocyanine Pigments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Phthalocyanine Pigments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Phthalocyanine Pigments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phthalocyanine Pigments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

