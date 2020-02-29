“Phthalic Anhydride Industry Outlook in India to 2022 – Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on India’s Phthalic Anhydride industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers India’s Phthalic Anhydride plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-Indiae demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Phthalic Anhydride producers.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2332304

Scope

– Comprehensive information of all active Phthalic Anhydride plants in India

– Comprehensive information of all planned Phthalic Anhydride projects in India

– Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

– Phthalic Anhydride industry supply scenario in India from 2008 to 2022

– Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

– Phthalic Anhydride industry market dynamics in India from 2008 to 2022

– Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-Indiae sector, and average prices

– Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

– Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

– Company details, including company overview, bIndiainess description and information on current and upcoming Phthalic Anhydride plants

– Company capacity shares for key Phthalic Anhydride producers in India.

Reasons to buy

– Latest information on India’s Phthalic Anhydride industry

– Macro and microeconomic trends affecting India’s Phthalic Anhydride industry

– Market positioning of the country’s Phthalic Anhydride producers

– Opportunities in the Phthalic Anhydride industry

– Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

– Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Companies Mentioned:

I G Petrochemicals Ltd

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited

Asian Paints Ltd

Else place an Inquire before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2332304

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 7

2. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008-2022 8

2.1. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008-2022 8

2.2. India Phthalic Anhydride, Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 15

2.3. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2017 17

2.4. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Company Share, 2017 19

3. India, Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2017-2022 20

4. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008-2022 21

4.1. India Phthalic Anhydride, Industry, Market Size, 2008-2022 21

4.2. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008-2022 23

4.3. India Phthalic Anhydride, Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 25

4.4. India, Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008-2022 27

5. India Phthalic Anhydride, Trade Balance, 2008-2022 29

5.1. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008-2022 29

5.2. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Net Exports, 2008-2022 31

5.3. India Phthalic Anhydride Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008-2022 33

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]