Phototherapy Equipment Market Share, Growth Analysis & Trends Forecasted during 2016 – 2024

The report on the Phototherapy Equipment Market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of neonatal jaundice and skin diseases such as psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo and other diseases, advent of new technology for development of low cost equipment, and increase in preference for noninvasive treatment by patients and physicians, are the major drivers of the global phototherapy equipment market.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2923

The phototherapy equipment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global phototherapy equipment market with respect to the segments based on product, modality, disease indication, end users and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global phototherapy equipment market.

Browse Complete Research Report with [email protected] https://www.mrrse.com/phototherapy-equipment-market

Based on product type, the phototherapy equipment market is segmented as Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) phototherapy, light emitted diode (LED) phototherapy and others. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available approved technology and equipment, cost-effectiveness, and preference for equipment by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on modality, phototherapy equipment market is segmented into full body phototherapy and partial body phototherapy. Based on disease indication, phototherapy equipment market is segmented into neonatal jaundice, skin diseases, and other. Skin diseases segment is further segmented into psoriasis, eczema and other skin diseases. The phototherapy equipment market has been segmented into three major categories on the basis of end users: hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Geographically, the global phototherapy equipment market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global phototherapy equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc., The Daavlin Company, and Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Natus Medical Incorporated and others.

The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market is segmented as given below:

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Product

CFL (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) phototherapy

LED (light emitted diode) phototherapy

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Modality

Full body phototherapy

Partial body phototherapy

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Disease Indication

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases Psoriasis Eczema Other skin diseases

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Geography

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Send an Enquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/2923



About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: [email protected]